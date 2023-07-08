Leeds United have agreed on a deal with Aberdeen to sign young forward Lewis Pirie, according to the reliable Fabrizio Romano.

Who could Leeds sign this summer?

The Whites look set for an extremely busy summer under new owners the 49ers Enterprises, with Daniel Farke brought in as the club’s new manager.

A two-time Championship winner with Norwich, Farke has signed a four-year deal at Elland Road and has around four weeks until the season opener against Cardiff City.

There is a lot to do during that time, especially in the transfer window, with Leeds bringing in Nick Hammond as interim football advisor to oversee transfer activity this summer.

A number of incomings and outgoings are expected in Yorkshire, with centre-back Robin Koch the first high-profile player to secure a move away after joining Eintracht Frankfurt on loan.

In terms of potential signings, Phil Hay believes a new goalkeeper, left-back, centre-back, midfielder and forward could be on the agenda for the 49ers and Farke.

The reliable reporter stated in the week that Newcastle United’s Karl Darlow is rated, as are Freddie Woodman and Angus Gunn of Preston North End and Norwich City.

At left-back, former Swansea City man and now free agent Ryan Manning has been linked alongside Burnley and former Whites defender Charlie Taylor.

Liverpool centre-back Nat Phillips also appears to be of interest in defence, and further forward in midfield, there is a long-standing interest in Coventry City’s Gustavo Hamer.

In attack, Swansea City’s Joel Piroe and Nottingham Forest’s Sam Surridge are possible signings, but it looks as if the club are about to sign a highly-rated teenage attacker in Pirie.

Are Leeds signing Lewis Pirie?

Transfer expert Romano took to Twitter on Friday morning to share an update he’s heard on Leeds and Pirie, with the youngster first linked with a move to Yorkshire last year.

It is believed that a £200,000 transfer has now been agreed, with Pirie, described as a “rising star”, set to sign a three-year deal through to 2026.

“Understand Leeds United have agreed a deal worth £200k with Aberdeen to sign Scottish rising star Lewis Pirie, born in 2007.

“Pirie scored 51 goals for club & country last season and will join Leeds on a contract to 2026.”

Pirie’s 51 goals at youth level speak for themselves, so it looks as if Leeds could be making an extremely shrewd signing in the long run. You’d expect that the 16-year-old will initially ply his trade in Leeds’ youth sides at Thorp Arch, looking to develop even further and eventually break into the first team.

Leeds have shown in the past that they are willing to trust in their academy ranks, becoming the first team in Premier League history to hand eight teenagers their debuts in a single campaign back in 2021/22 under Marcelo Bielsa.

The likes of Joe Gelhardt, Sam Greenwood and Crysencio Summerville all spent time at Thorp Arch before making their way into first team contention, and by the looks of things, Pirie could be the next to break through at Elland Road in years to come.