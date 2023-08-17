Leeds United could soon make a bid to sign Aberdeen striker Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes, and one journalist has shared that the Whites have already made a first move.

Are Leeds signing a striker?

The Whites and Daniel Farke are yet to make an attacking signing so far this summer, with goalkeeper Karl Darlow, defenders Sam Byram and Joe Rodon and holding midfielder Ethan Ampadu the four new faces in Yorkshire.

A number of players have left the club following relegation from the Premier League, including last season’s top scorer Rodrigo. Attackers Jack Harrison and Brenden Aaronson have also left on loan, whereas Wilfried Gnonto has been refusing to play as he looks to force a move away before the deadline and Luis Sinisterra was also ‘not available’ last time out against Birmingham City.

To top things off, experienced forward Patrick Bamford is yet to play during the current campaign after sustaining a hamstring injury during pre-season.

Therefore, it looks as if a new forward needs to arrive before the September 1 deadline, with Graham Smyth saying earlier in the week that Leeds, and by extension the 49ers Enterprises, ‘have lodged a bid for an as yet unnamed striker’.

Swansea City’s Joel Piroe, Aston Villa’s Cameron Archer and Everton’s Tom Cannon have all been linked with a move to Elland Road, and it appears as if Duk is also on the Whites’ radar.

According to reporter Darren Witcoop, Leeds are one of a number of Championship clubs keen on signing Duk and even made the trip to watch the player in action against Celtic on the weekend with a view of making an offer.

“Aberdeen striker Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes is on the radar of a host of Championship clubs. Four sides, including Southampton and Leeds, ran the rule over the Cape Verde international against Celtic on Sunday in view of launching a bid before the transfer window closes.”

Who is Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes?

Duk is 23 years of age and is primarily a centre-forward who can also turn out on the left if needed. The Cape Verde international made the move to Aberdeen from Benfica last year and has gone on to score 18 times for the club in 45 appearances.

He also found the back of the net for Benfica’s youth and B teams and was hailed by former coach Joao Tralhao said the forward is “powerful” and has scored “acrobatic goals” for Aberdeen.

“He is powerful, aggressive, strong and he works hard to press. He also has an amazing instinct to score goals and you could see that with every year he progressed.

"He has a real instinct for goal that is his top quality. He just scores goals, with his right foot, left foot, chest, head or every part of his body. He has scored a few acrobatic goals for Aberdeen and trust me that is not usual. That is just Duk.”

It looks as if a move to England could be one to watch for Duk, and it’ll be interesting to see if an offer is made by Leeds before the deadline.