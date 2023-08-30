Highlights Leeds United have struggled to keep hold of their players since relegation, but they have managed to retain Wilfried Gnonto despite off-pitch drama.

The club has made six new signings this summer, including Joel Piroe who scored 19 goals in the Championship last season.

Leeds are now reportedly interested in signing Celtic's Matt O'Riley, who has impressed in Scotland and could be a smart addition.

Since suffering relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season, Leeds United have faced a consistent battle to keep hold of their star players, resulting in a number of exits and a Wilfried Gnonto transfer saga.

As things stand, the Yorkshire club have at least won their battle to keep hold of Gnonto, but the off-pitch drama hasn't exactly helped their start to the Championship season, which has seen them win just one of their first four league games.

With the transfer window coming to a close in a matter of days, however, Daniel Farke and co look set to turn their attention towards potential incomings, with reports suggesting that they're interested in one particular midfield star.

What's the latest Leeds United transfer news?

So far this summer, Leeds have welcomed a total of six reinforcements, with the latest addition being Djed Spence on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

The pick of the bunch from their arrivals appears to be striker Joel Piroe from Swansea City, though, given that the forward scored 19 goals in the Championship last season, before scoring on his debut in Leeds' first win of the season against Ipswich Town.

Another arrival could yet make a similar impression, however, if Leeds push on and secure a deal for Celtic's Matt O'Riley.

According to Sky Sports' Lyall Thomas, via Sky Sports colleague Anthony Joseph, Leeds, alongside Southampton, are interested in signing the midfielder before the end of the transfer window.

O'Riley has so far made four appearances in all competitions for Celtic this season, scoring twice in three Scottish Premiership games. It remains to be seen just how much the Scottish giants would demand for the 22-year-old, but given his form, he may not come cheap this summer.

Should Leeds United sign Matt O'Riley?

Signing a player with experience of playing in the Champions League and winning league titles could represent an incredibly smart piece of business for those at Elland Road this summer.

The Dane has earned plenty of praise throughout what is still a relatively young career, too, including from former manager at MK Dons Russell Martin, who once said, via The Scottish Sun:

“Physically, he’s fantastic, He was a pressing machine, scored a few goals, got some assists and could play deeper or higher.

“He played higher up for us most of the time because that was his preference. He ended up deeper this season but still got goals. He can do pretty much everything. He has good vision, he’s a good athlete and is an extremely articulate boy.

“He’s one of the most intelligent footballers I’ve ever worked with."

Certainly earning high praise, O'Riley's experience in England is only another positive for Leeds, who don't have long to push on with their reported interest, with the transfer window coming to a close on Friday evening.

Read the latest Leeds transfer news HERE...

If they can secure the Celtic star's signature, they may have themselves a player capable of setting the Championship alight in the middle of the park, given how impressive he has been in Scotland, scoring four goals, and assisting an incredible 14 goals in all competitions last season.