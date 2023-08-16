Leeds United have made an offer to sign a new striker with just weeks remaining of the summer window, according to The Yorkshire Evening Post’s Graham Smyth.

What’s the latest Leeds transfer news?

The Whites have endured a frustrating summer both on and off the pitch, with a number of players activating clauses in their contracts to allow them to leave on loan following relegation.

So far, Brenden Aaronson, Robin Koch, Max Wober, Marc Roca, Jack Harrison, Rasmus Kristensen and Diego Llorente have left the club on loan to join Union Berlin, Eintracht Frankfurt, Borussia Monchengladbach, Real Betis, Everton and AS Roma respectively, whereas Rodrigo and Tyler Roberts have left on permanent deals to join Al Rayyan and Birmingham City.

On top of this, Leeds currently have 11 players out through injury, whereas Wilfried Gnonto is refusing to play as he looks to force a move away before the deadline and Luis Sinisterra was also ‘not available’ last time out.

There hasn’t been an influx of players arriving either, with just four new signings made for manager Daniel Farke. Ethan Ampadu, Karl Darlow, Sam Byram and Joe Rodon have all made the move to Elland Road.

The club are yet to win a Championship game this season drawing against Cardiff City and losing to Birmingham City, and by the looks of things, the 49ers Enterprises are looking to sign a new striker.

Smyth shared a Leeds transfer state of player for The YEP in the last 48 hours, claiming that the club have Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara back on their radar. The reliable reporter also added that ‘Leeds have lodged a bid for an as yet unnamed striker’.

Who has been linked with Leeds?

A new forward before the deadline appears to be desperately needed, especially with Patrick Bamford’s injury issues continuing into the current campaign as he is yet to feature in any of the club's three games, while club record signing Georginio Rutter is yet to get off the mark in Yorkshire after joining in January.

Joe Gelhardt led the line against Birmingham City last time out, so adding to the final third is just one of many areas that could do with bolstering. A number of players have been linked with making the move to Elland Road, including Swansea City’s Joel Piroe. Reports recently suggested that there is a genuine interest in the forward, however, his £20m asking price is proving to be an issue.

Other targets mooted include Aston Villa’s Cameron Archer, however, Sky Sports journalist Lyall Thomas has claimed that the player would prefer to stay in the Premier League with Sheffield United and Luton Town keen.

Everton’s Tom Cannon is another who has been linked in recent days, with Alan Nixon claiming that Leeds have "been keeping an eye on developments" alongside second-tier rivals Stoke City and Sunderland.

A bid has been made by Leeds for a forward, though, so it will be interesting to see who that is and whether or not the offer is accepted, making this one to watch in the coming days.