Leeds United have reportedly made an enquiry over a potential loan move for Manchester City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

What’s the latest Leeds transfer news?

The Whites and Daniel Farke are making preparations ahead of Sunday’s Championship opener against Cardiff City at Elland Road.

In the transfer market, a number of senior players have already left the club on loan, with two new faces arriving in Ethan Ampadu and Karl Darlow from Chelsea and Newcastle United respectively.

Further additions before Sunday are thought to be unlikely, but the club are actively pursuing targets, with one area being at centre-back.

Harwood-Bellis has been a player linked with a move to Yorkshire in recent days, and by the looks of things, the 49ers Enterprises and interim football advisor Nick Hammond have made a first move for the youngster.

LeedsLive shared a transfer update regarding Harwood-Bellis and a potential move to Elland Road in the last 48 hours. They claim that those at the Etihad would prefer a £15m permanent exit for the defender, with Everton and West Ham named as potential top-flight destinations.

However, no real progress has been made, and it is believed that ‘Hammond and Gary Penrice, a scout who previously worked with Hammond at Celtic, are understood to have lodged tentative enquiries with the player’s representatives’.

The report adds that it wouldn’t be a surprise if City decided to offer Harwood-Bellis a new deal to ‘protect his value in the short-term and perhaps suit a loan exit with an obligation to buy at the end of it’.

Who is Taylor Harwood-Bellis?

Harwood-Bellis is an out-and-out centre-back who has progressed through Man City’s academy, making eight senior appearances under Pep Guardiola.

The 21-year-old has had spells out on loan with Blackburn Rovers, Anderlecht and Burnley, though, with two of those seeing him work under Vincent Kompany, who praised the player's attitude at Turf Moor during the previous campaign.

“I think Taylor has done exactly what I’ve expected him to do. I’ve known Taylor since he was a very young footballer before he was even a first-team player, and his one outstanding attribute is his attitude.

"He really has an outstanding attitude and he’s got good habits of high-level professionals. His level is for everyone to see. I had him when he was at Anderlecht, and he’s a better player now.

"The player he is now today, give him another year or two, he’s going to be a much-improved player again because he has the right attitude.”

Also hailed as a fine "leader" by England U21s manager Lee Carsley, Harwood-Bellis went on to captain England to Euro U21 glory this summer and appears to be going from strength to strength with a career-high €25m Transfermarkt valuation.

He has experience of winning the second tier with Burnley last season, so he could be the perfect addition alongside Charlie Cresswell, Liam Cooper and Pascal Struijk, giving Farke the balance of two right-footed and two left-footed central defenders. A deal could prove tricky due to Premier League interest, but by the looks of things, a move could be one to watch.