Leeds United target Lewis Pirie is set to travel to Yorkshire for a medical imminently, as reports in Scotland reveal further details on the 16 year-old's agreement with the Whites.

Who are Leeds signing in 2023?

Daniel Farke looks set for an extremely busy summer once the takeover is officially signed and sealed, with the new boss sure to want to overhaul the squad and reshape it in his image.

The Elland Road outfit have brought in Nick Hammond as interim football advisor to dictate transfer activity this summer, and a number of outgoings are expected in Yorkshire to start with, as centre-back Robin Koch has already secured a move away after joining Eintracht Frankfurt, while Brenden Aaronson and Marc Roca are not thought to be too far behind.

In terms of potential signings, Phil Hay reports that a new goalkeeper, left-back, centre-back, midfielder and forward could all arrive, and the reliable reporter revealed that Newcastle United’s Karl Darlow is a possible target between the sticks.

Liverpool centre-back Nat Phillips seems to be the main target to reinforce the centre of defence, and Coventry City’s Gustavo Hamer has long been linked as a possible midfield addition, as per Hay.

Up front, Aberdeen starlet Pirie is clearly first up on the agenda, with reports of a move emerging during the week before Fabrizio Romano revealed a breakthrough in talks on Friday morning, sharing that a deal had been agreed at around £200,000.

Now, in an update from sources north of the border (The Daily Record print edition, July 8, page 50) and thus likely more in the know, it seems Leeds fans have plenty of reason to be excited about this deal.

That is because not only is the fee cheaper than first reported, with the initial cost just £150,000, but Pirie has actually rejected an offer of fresh terms with current club Aberdeen, so it seems the striker is really dead set on becoming a star at Leeds – the sort of thing all fans want to hear about their new arrivals.

Pirie is now booked in for an imminent medical, and is thought to be travelling down to Yorkshire as we speak, with the signing likely to be officially announced next week.

How good is Lewis Pirie?

Pirie’s record at youth level makes for some reading – he scored 51 goals for club and country last season, as per Romano - so this looks like an incredibly exciting capture for Leeds. You’d expect that the teenager will initially slot into the youth sides at Thorp Arch, perhaps with a view to getting some minutes in the cups this season or even embarking on a loan spell to a lower division.

Leeds have proven to be one of the best in the land for offering chances to youngsters though, becoming the first team in Premier League history to hand eight teenagers their debuts in one season back when Marcelo Bielsa was at the helm, so don't be surprised to see Pirie in the first-team on a regular basis before too long, such is his prolific form at academy level.

The likes of Joe Gelhardt and Crysencio Summerville have thrived since making that step up from academy level to senior football in Yorkshire, and hopefully Pirie can follow in their footsteps or be even better.