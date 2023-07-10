Leeds United remain interested in signing Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer during the summer transfer window, but Fulham are also thought to be in the race to snap him up.

Is Gustavo Hamer leaving Coventry?

The Whites have now secured the services of former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke as their manager, which was an appointment that took time and seemingly slowed down their summer transfer business for the time being.

It is now vital that Leeds conduct good some work in the market in the next month or two, with new players required to boost their chances of making a quickfire return to the Premier League.

One such individual could be Hamer, who has been linked with a move to Elland Road, following an excellent season for Coventry, who so nearly achieved promotion from the Championship.

The 26-year-old midfielder enjoyed an impressive tally of 11 goals and ten assists in the league, en route to the Sky Blues reaching the playoff final against Luton Town, which he scored in, but his side eventually lost on penalties.

Coventry are finding it difficult to keep hold of their star players - the same applies to fellow Whites transfer target Viktor Gyokeres, who could be set to join Portuguese giants Sporting CP - and rumours of a move to Elland Road are refusing to go away.

Are Leeds signing Gustavo Hamer?

According to The Daily Mail in the early hours of Monday morning, Leeds see Hamer as a key summer transfer target, but are now joined by Fulham, who are of course able to offer him Premier League football:

"Fulham are keen on Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer who has also been targeted by Leeds and has one year left on his contract. Hamer was one of the Sky Blues' standout stars in their run to the Play-off Final last season, scoring the crucial winner in the semi-final win over Middlesbrough.

"Leeds meanwhile are also interested in Hamer, as they look to bolster their midfield ranks following the departure of Brenden Aaronson."

Hamer could be such an exciting signing by Leeds if they manage to entice him to the club, transforming their midfield options in the process. His aforementioned end product in the final third is something that nobody for the Whites came close to replicating last season, with no central midfielders scoring more than twice in the Premier League.

The Dutchman is a former Netherlands youth international, further showing the pedigree he possesses as a player, and the fact that his current Coventry deal expires at the end of next season means that this summer is the last chance of them to receiving a good amount of money for his signature.

The fact that Fulham are reportedly in the race to sign Hamer is a potential issue for Leeds, though, given their guarantee of Premier League football next season, so Farke may have to sell him the Whites as a club, in order for them to leapfrog the Cottagers.

The Coventry ace has been hailed as "unbelievable" by Marko Marosi in the past, and if he can take his recent form with him to Elland Road, he could be a signing that ends up being inspired this time next year, at which point Leeds will hopefully be back in the top flight.