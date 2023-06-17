Leeds United have accepted an offer from Birmingham City for striker Tyler Roberts, according to reports.

What’s the latest Leeds transfer news?

The Whites look set for a frantic summer after the 49ers agreed on a full takeover from Andrea Radrizzani last week. Alongside a new manager, there looks set to be plenty of incomings and outgoings, with Phil Hay expecting the likes of Illan Meslier, Robin Koch, Brenden Aaronson, Jack Harrison, Luis Sinisterra, Marc Roca and Rodrigo to complete Leeds exits.

Leeds also sent 10 players out on loan last season, plenty of which look set to return, including Roberts. The forward spent the previous campaign in the Championship with Queens Park Rangers, and it looks as if another second-tier move is lined up, this time though on a permanent deal.

According to Football Insider, a full agreement has been reached that will see Roberts join Birmingham City this summer.

The report states that Leeds have accepted a seven-figure offer for the Welshman that includes add-ons, with Roberts set for a medical in the Midlands next week.

How many goals did Tyler Roberts score for Leeds?

Roberts arrived in Yorkshire back in 2018 from West Brom but has endured a frustrating spell at Elland Road which now looks set to come to an end.

The 24-year-old attacker now has just 12 months left on his Leeds deal and is poised to leave after making 108 appearances for the club, scoring just nine goals during that time.

He did show his quality last season, though, netting four times in 20 games for QPR, with Neil Critchley labelling one of Roberts’ goals against Reading as “terrific”. Meanwhile, former Baggies manager Tony Pulis has also praised Roberts in recent years, saying:

“I had Tyler at West Brom and gave him his league debut. He’s a very very talented boy. And I mean a very talented boy. He has got everything.

“I was always concerned whether he had the mental toughness to really push on. At Leeds, if you haven’t got that Bielsa isn’t going to play you.

“The kid has pushed on. It’s great to see all the young players you’ve worked with, especially the ones you had a little bit of doubt with, come through and he’s one of them.”

However, averaging a goal every 12 games as a striker isn’t exactly prolific, and with Leeds seemingly looking for a rebuild this summer, moving on a player like Roberts for a seven-figure fee could prove to be a smart decision.