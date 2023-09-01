Highlights Leeds United have opened talks over a potential late move for a versatile right-winger valued at £4m.

The Whites have brought in eight new players this summer, two of which arrived in the last 24 hours.

Leeds are making contingency plans in the final hours of the transfer window, especially if one of their star attackers like Wilfried Gnonto or Luis Sinisterra leaves.

Leeds United have reportedly opened talks over a move to sign a new left-footed player late in the transfer window, according to The Daily Mail.

What’s the latest Leeds transfer news?

It has been a busy summer for the Whites under new owners the 49ers Enterprises and new manager Daniel Farke, with plenty of change at Elland Road.

A number of players have left the club following relegation to the Championship, whereas there have also been numerous incomings.

Ethan Ampadu, Sam Byram, Karl Darlow, Joe Rodon all arrived earlier in the window, whereas four more faces have arrived recently. Firstly, star striker Joel Piroe made a big-money move from Swansea City, and he was followed by right-back Djed Spence, who like Rodon, signed on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

Those at Elland Road then sealed two transfers on Thursday, with midfielders Ilia Gruev and Glen Kamara outing pen to paper on respective Leeds deals from Werder Bremen and Rangers respectively.

Now, on deadline day, it looks as if there could be another potential arrival, especially if one of the club’s star attackers such as Wilfried Gnonto or Luis Sinisterra leaves, with the wide forwards attracting interest elsewhere.

According to The Daily Mail, Leeds have opened talks with AS Roma over a move for Ola Solbakken. The report states that the Whites are making contingency plans in the final third and have identified the Norwegian as a target.

Another foreign club are also interested in Solbakken, who is thought to be valued at £4m heading into the last few hours of the window.

Who is Ola Solbakken?

Solbakken is 24 years of age and is primarily a right-winger who can also play on the left or through the middle if needed, so would offer Farke a versatile attacking option, should a late move go through.

The Norway international is left-footed and is valued at €3.5m by Transfermarkt, the highest figure of his career which appears to show that he is at the peak of his powers.

Read the latest Leeds transfer news HERE...

Solbakken has spent most of his club career in his native country with Ranheim Bodo/Glimt, making 43 and 91 senior appearances respectively for each side.

It was with Bodo/Glimt where he starred, though, contributing to 44 goals which resulted in interest from Roma and a free transfer to Italy at the beginning of the year.

Since then, Solbakken has turned out on 15 occasions under Jose Mourinho, and by the looks of things, a late move to England could be one to keep an eye on, especially if there is movement with either Gnonto or Sinisterra.