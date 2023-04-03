It proved yet another grim day for Leeds United on Saturday afternoon as the Whites were hit for four by league leaders Arsenal at the Emirates, with the away side's defensive woes having been laid bare once again.

The relegation-threatened outfit have now conceded 48 Premier League goals so far this season - the fourth-worst record in the division - with such a leaky backline potentially set to prove costly in the battle to stave off the drop.

One notable villain against the Gunners was that of Germany international, Robin Koch, with the 26-year-old having been replaced in the closing stages after producing an indifferent display, looking 'rash' in the words of 90min's Grey Whitebloom.

The former Freiburg man won just 50% of his total duels as a marker of his woes in north London, with the struggling asset having previously been branded "horrible to watch" by Leeds Live reporter, Beren Cross.

It would appear that the £40k-per-week dud is proving a real liability for Javi Gracia and co at present, with it potentially something of a blessing that the centre-back could be set for pastures new this summer, amid reported interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

Whether or not the eight-cap dud - who has just over a year to run on his current deal - is moved on, the Yorkshire could already have a perfect replacement lined up ahead of next season in the form of 20-year-old sensation, Charlie Cresswell.

How is Charlie Cresswell getting on at Millwall?

For all Koch's woes, young Cresswell is currently "flying" on loan at second-tier side Millwall, as per journalist Lee Sobot, having made 28 Championship appearances so far this season, with 25 of those coming from the start.

The Preston-born titan has thus far been restricted to just seven first-team outings back at Elland Road, although is currently showcasing just why he can be a long-term fit at the heart of Leeds' defence, having only recently been lauded by Lions boss Gary Rowett:

“You’re so aggressive and want to do well but in that position you have to play with a calm head as well as aggression. He has really calmed down and matured in how he thinks about the game.

“He’s getting the benefit from it because he has got amazing attributes for a young centre-back – aggression and desire, sometimes you can’t find them as much nowadays. Honing them is easier than finding them in the first place.”

In what is the England U21 international's first full season at senior level, the 6 foot 3 colossus has been an immense asset for the top-four hopefuls, having notably contributed four league goals so far this term, while also providing two assists and averaging 0.3 key passes per game as a marker of his ball-playing quality.

That quality in attack is far superior to what the aforementioned Koch has achieved so far this term, with the senior man having been unable to register a single goal or assist in the top flight, while also averaging zero key passes per game.

With Cresswell's defensive record of 1.5 tackles and 1.3 interceptions per game also similar to that of Koch - who averages 1.5 for those same two metrics - it would appear that the youngster would be an ideal successor in Gracia's side.

The differing fortunes of the pair is also showcased by the fact that the Englishman has racked up a standout Sofascore rating of 7.13 so far this term, while the current Leeds man has an average rating of just 6.71.

In truth, it should not be too long before young Cresswell is given the chance to prove his worth back at Leeds on a consistent basis, with that promotion to the first team for the £2k-per-week machine potentially set to come at Koch's expense.

While it remains to be seen just what division the club will be competing in during the 2023/24 season, the exciting talent has earned the right to be afforded a regular role in the side.