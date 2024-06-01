Leeds United are hoping to beat several rivals to the signature of a relegated Premier League talent this summer, who could arrive for absolutely nothing in a boost to Daniel Farke's side.

Money tight as Leeds plan summer sales

It is expected that Leeds will not be splashing the cash on transfers this summer, and they face a battle to keep hold of their best players as the club look to raise funds after being condemned to another season in the Championship.

Reports claim that the club have to raise almost £100m in player sales, with those departing likely to only be replaced by free transfers and loan additions, meaning that Leeds will have to be smart in the market if they want to build a squad capable of challenging for promotion next season.

Now, they could be making a step in that direction as they eye up a free signing whose side has just dropped down to the second tier.

Leeds identify priority target

That comes as Leeds have identified Sheffield United youngster Daniel Jebbison as a potential summer addition. Jebbison grabbed the headlines in 2021 when he became the youngest player in Premier League history to score on his first start, but since then his career has stalled.

Daniel Jebbison's career to date Season Appearances Goals 2023-24 1 0 2022-23 19 2 2021-22 34 9 2020-21 4 1

After something of an injury hit 2022-23 season, then-Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom backed Jebbison to become an excellent player in the years to come.

"People forget that he’ll still be a teenager at the start of next season so he’s developing really well. He’s got some fantastic physical attributes and we will continue to work to develop him.

"But he’s got a really bright future, Dan. I think people forget how young he is, he was ahead of schedule if you like for where we saw him as we were looking at him as a 15, 16-year-old but he’s got there through his hard work and his talent and we’re really pleased with him and we’re optimistic of a really bright future for him.

"He’s strong mentally, there’s no problem there. He’s had lots of little challenges out along the way. He’s experienced the loan market if you like, he’s done really well out there. He’s back with us now and probably needs the bounce of a ball to go his way but that’s the same with any striker.

But he appeared just once in the most recent Premier League campaign after suffering a blood clot and is yet to pen fresh terms with the Blades, with his £4,000 a week contract due to expire on July 1st, after which he will be a free agent.

As per HITC, a stay at Bramall Lane is unlikely despite Sheffield United having made an offer to keep the 20-year-old and remaining hopeful that he will stay. With interest from around Europe, it is Leeds who are hoping to steal a march for his services after identifying him as a top target.

That is in part thanks to the technical director Gretar Steinsson at Elland Road, who has previous experience working with Jebbison from their time at Everton.

But there is also a desire to overhaul the frontline in Yorkshire, with the likely departures of Summerville and Gnonto set to be complemented by Patrick Bamford too, with Leeds looking "bring an extended physicality and youth to the squad, especially in the striking department".

Should the 20-year-old be able to remain fit and be offered an extended run of games, he could be the perfect man to step into Patrick Bamford's shoes at the club.