Leeds United face Premier League competition as they look to pull off a move for a new striker this summer.

Leeds set for attacking changes

Facing another season in the Championship, Daniel Farke could be in charge of a very different looking Leeds United come the opening day of the 2024/25 season.

Leading the exodus is Crysencio Summerville, with the Championship player of the season reportedly wanted by clubs across Europe and almost certain to leave this summer as Leeds look to balance their books, with the club needing to raise a reported £100m from player sales this summer.

Leeds chairman Paraag Marathe has already outlined the plan for the summer, explaining that: "We have the funds we need to do what we need, but there will need to be some trade-offs because of [profit and sustainability rules]".

"It is not just outs, it is ins as well, looking at scouting possibilities, but we need to make trade-offs. I can't talk about specific players right now, it is too early.

Speculation also surrounds attacking duo Wilfried Gnonto and Georginio Rutter, with the pair both having been linked with moves away from the club in a series of deals that would leave Leeds looking very threadbare in attack following the end of Jaidon Anthony's loan and his return to Bournemouth. Clearly then, fresh faces in the Leeds frontline could soon be required, and the Elland Road outfit are seemingly trying to land one.

Leeds chase £12m forward

Now, it has been reported that Leeds are one of several clubs chasing 21-year-old striker Adam Hlozek, who is set to leave Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

The striker still has three years left to run on his £30,000 a week deal with the German champions, but managed just five starts last season as Victor Boniface and Patrick Schick were Xabi Alonso's favoured options to lead the line.

He was once considered one of the most exciting prospects in world football and was even reportedly considered by Borussia Dortmund as their replacement for Erling Haaland when he joined Manchester City.

However, he has struggled at the BayArena since his arrival, with just seven goals in two seasons at Leverkusen since his move from Sparta Prague, and it has been reported that he will be free to leave this summer for just £12m.

Adam Hlozek at Bayer Leverkusen Appearances 80 Starts 36 Goals 14 Assists 11 Minutes per goal or assist 120

This has attracted the attention of Leeds United, with German outlet Bild [via Sport Witness] explaining that both the Whites and West Ham are keen to sign him this summer, though they add that no offers have been received yet.

With Leeds still seemingly under pressure to sell players, any move may well come later in the window should they firm up their interest, though whether they can convince the title winner to swap Leverkusen for Leeds and the Championship this summer is another matter entirely.