Leeds United have been credited with an interest in a former Championship winner as they look to do just that next season after a mini overhaul in this summer's transfer window.

Leeds on a budget

After missing out on Championship promotion last season, Daniel Farke's side could look very different come the opening weekend of the new season.

Financial issues mean that they are likely to lose the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto, while they are likely only to be able to strengthen their squad via loan deals and free transfers.

With that in mind, they have targetted Chelsea defender Alfie Gilchrist, while they are also keen to re-sign Joe Rodon. And he might not be the only Spurs man making the move to Yorkshire.

Leeds target loan addition

Now, it has emerged that Leeds may line up a move for midfield man Oliver Skipp this summer. Farke has worked with the Tottenham man before, with the pair spending a season together at Norwich City, where Skipp was virtually ever-present in Norwich's title winning side.

And Farke has made his feelings on the Englishman crystal clear, admitting that his actions speak louder than words.

“I am quite careful in praising them too much but actions are more important than any words and when you look at Oliver’s season you can realise that he has played more or less every second in the league for us, for a side that has lots of competition in the squad.

“This says a lot about how much I rate him and how much I value him, I don’t want to praise him too much in public, it’s more like each and every day I keep on criticising him."

In the years since, Skipp has struggled to nail down a regular spot at Tottenham, appearing 21 times in Ange Postecoglou's maiden Premier League season but managing just five starts, while Spurs are thought to be keen to strengthen in midfield this summer, which could leave the 23-year-old further down the pecking order.

Indeed, across his three seasons in north London, he has still managed fewer league minutes than he did across his single season in the Championship.

Skipp's career in numbers Season Club Appearances 2023-24 Tottenham 24 2022-23 Tottenham 31 2021-22 Tottenham 28 2020-21 Norwich City 47

Despite his rare outings, he has drawn praise from Ex-Tottenham icon Glen Hoddle, who hailed one particularly "fabulous" piece of defending in a defeat to Brentford.

“It’s a fabulous bit of defensive work as well. The little ball goes in, Toney’s offside, it’s true he doesn’t attempt to play the ball. He leaves it. But Skipp, his awareness defensively to get that is amazing. He covered the ground, it’s excellent defending.”

But his opportunities to showcase his ability look to be reducing further in north London.

Farke may be ready to offer him a way out, with The Athletic [via Football League World] revealing that Leeds have taken an interest in the 23-year-old as a potential replacement for either Archie Gray or Ilia Gruev, both of whom have been linked with departures this summer.

Any move would be a loan deal, with Skipp still having three years left to run on his £40,000 a week deal with the Lilywhites. The club already have a strong relationship with Tottenham, having taken Joe Rodon on loan last season and hoping to keep him permanently should they be able to afford it.

In Skipp, they could find a ready-made Farke player who can help them go one better next season after heartbreak this time around, and the move could offer Skipp a much-needed career lifeline under a coach that knows him inside out.