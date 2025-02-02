The January transfer window, despite it already being February, officially slams shut on Monday and this means that Leeds United are running out of time if they want to make any additions to their squad.

Yorkshire Evening Post reporter Graham Smyth revealed before kick-off on Saturday that the Whites remain interested in a deal to sign Cameron Archer from Premier League side Southampton.

The journalist stated that the club are hoping for a domino effect that will lead to the former Aston Villa centre-forward ending up at Elland Road before the deadline.

Leeds, however, are now eyeing another Premier League number nine who could come in as an even better option than the Southampton man.

Leeds chasing Chelsea striker

According to the printed edition of The Sun, as relayed by MOT Leeds News, the Whites are chasing a late move for Chelsea centre-forward Marc Guiu.

The report claims that the Spanish striker, who joined the Blues on a permanent deal from Barcelona last summer, is set to move on from Stamford Bridge on loan before Monday's deadline.

It states that Leeds are keen on a swoop to bring the teenage marksman to Elland Road, whilst West Bromwich Albion and Middlesbrough have also been linked with an interest in him.

Daniel Farke and the board must, now, push to win the race for the 19-year-old star's services before the end of the window, because he could be an excellent addition to the group.

Why Guiu would be even better than Archer

Archer has struggled badly in the Premier League for Southampton so far this season, with a return of two goals from 4.44 xG in 21 league appearances.

This comes after the English attacker scored four goals from 5.62 xG in 30 appearances in the top-flight on loan at Sheffield United in the 2023/24 campaign, which means that he has scored six goals from 10.06 xG since the start of last season.

Guiu has only made two substitute appearances for Chelsea in the Premier League, with Nicolas Jackson, but he has proven his quality in Europe, shining in the Conference League.

The Spanish marksman, who scored one goal in three games in LaLiga for Barcelona last term, has shown that he can offer more than Archer with his clinical finishing in Europe.

24/25 Conference League Marc Guiu Appearances 6 xG 3.25 Goals 6 Big chances missed 0 Big chances created 1 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Guiu has been on fire in the Conference League as a ruthless number nine for Chelsea, outperforming his xG by almost three goals.

The Leeds target, who was hailed for an "exquisite" goal earlier this season by Joe Cole, appears to have the finishing quality to make the most of the chances that come his way, whilst Archer has consistently underperformed in front of goal over the past 18 months.

Therefore, Guiu could be an even better signing than the Southampton man because he has the clinical finishing ability to thrive in a Leeds team that creates plenty, as shown by the 7-0 win over Cardiff on Saturday.