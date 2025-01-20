Leeds United fans have annoyingly found themselves in this position before in terms of their promotion-chasing side taking the January transfer window a bit too leisurely.

Indeed, this time last year the Whites sealed just one deal in the window in the form of Burnley loanee Conor Roberts, with their lack of business arguably hurting their promotion aspirations as Daniel Farke's squad became stretched.

With no new faces through the door yet, the Elland Road masses will be fearing a similar burnout will take place, but there is still time before the window shuts for Leeds to rewrite this narrative.

The promotion chasers could finally splash this cash this January on an up-and-coming EFL gem who would give the Leeds attack another boost if he was picked up ahead of some crunch games to come in the Championship.

Leeds racing to sign EFL attacker

As per a report by Football Insider, Leeds are now deep in a race to snap up Oxford United star Tyler Goodrham this month, with a whole host of other second-tier outfits keen on the 21-year-old's services.

Football Insider further elaborates that Coventry City, Sunderland and Swansea City are all keeping tabs on the U's youngster alongside the Whites, with Gary Rowett's side perhaps powerless when it comes to losing their young attacking midfielder in the very near future.

Whilst this wouldn't necessarily be the most out-there purchase from Farke and Co, Goodrham could come in and offer an adaptable presence in the forward positions, much like another Leeds target in Emiliano Buendia.

He would also be a more realistic target for the promotion hopefuls to win over continuing to pursue the Aston Villa man as the clock ticks ever closer to deadline day.

What Goodrham could offer Leeds

Whilst the German would love a spectacular reunion with Buendia to take place, having previously managed him at Norwich City, it might not all slot into place by the time of the early February deadline.

Whereas, a player like Goodrham would no doubt jump at the opportunity to sign for Farke's side, with his performances for a relegation-threatened Oxford side this season standing out as a major positive at the Kassam Stadium.

The 21-year-old has tallied up three goals and three assists for his boyhood club from 25 league appearances, with his last strike in the Championship coming against Millwall to help his lowly team salvage a 1-1 draw.

Away from what is currently unfolding in the second tier, however, Goodrham was also a delight to watch in League One donning his side's familiar yellow strip during the 2023/24 season, with eight goals - which included a pearler against Charlton Athletic - sailing into the back of the net, alongside amassing a further four assists which enabled his side to clinch promotion.

Goodhram's league numbers by position (24/25) Position played Games played Goals scored Assists LM 8 2 2 RW 6 0 0 RM 6 0 0 AM 3 0 1 SS 1 1 0 DM 1 0 0 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Buendia was similarly impactful under Farke's guidance during the 2020/21 season at Carrow Road when he ridiculously tallied up 15 goals and 16 assists overall in the second tier, with Goodrham hopeful he can reach similarly dizzy heights over time if surrounded by top-quality players at Elland Road.

The pair's similarities don't end there, with the South American capable of playing down both wings if needed alongside slotting in as a number ten, which is where Goodrham also excels with the Oxford number 19 capable of playing across a wide range of positions.

Whilst the "exciting" 21-year-old - as he was once labelled by ex-U's boss Des Buckingham - might not instantly make waves in Farke's starting XI, he could be a useful purchase to bring in when considering his versatility, as Leeds try to win promotion between now and May.