Leeds United may not know for sure which division they will be in next season but that has not stopped the Yorkshire outfit from identifying some transfer targets from the upcoming window.

One man who has been linked with a move to Elland Road, having previously been touted as an option in January, is Southampton striker Che Adams.

Could Leeds United sign Che Adams?

According to TEAMtalk, both Everton and Leeds remain keen on signing the Scotland international this summer, and the Saints could be forced to cash in as Adams has just one year left on his contract with the south coast club.

Transfermarkt values the £30k-per-week forward at just €22m (£19m), which could represent an affordable fee for Leeds this summer, especially if they are forced to cash in on key attackers such as Rodrigo and Wilfried Gnonto.

While the 26-year-old is said to be keen on earning a move back to the Premier League following Southampton's relegation, he could be a superb option for Leeds to have in the Championship next season given his previous performances in the second tier.

Would Adams be a good signing for Leeds?

While Adams has never been prolific in the Premier League, contributing just 25 top-flight goals across his four seasons with the Saints, his last campaign in the Championship was a superb one, as he hit 22 goals for Birmingham City.

Therefore, he clearly has what it takes to be a consistent goalscorer at that level and could help to fire Leeds back to the Premier League, should they suffer relegation against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.

Adams wouldn't just provide goals at Elland Road, however, as his work rate and attitude have often been commended during his time at Southampton, with former manager Ralph Hasenhuttl singing his praises amid a difficult run of form in 2020.

The ex-Saints boss said: “He is a guy who is one day a little bit frustrated when he sees he doesn’t play but then when the game comes, he shows up immediately and this is fantastic."

Even playing in a Southampton side that is destined to finish rock bottom of the Premier League this season, Adams has still managed more league goals (five) than Patrick Bamford (four), which suggests that he could be the man to finally oust the injury-prone Englishman at Elland Road.

Although the former Chelsea man was seen as a hero at Leeds for his performances under Marcelo Bielsa in the title-winning campaign and subsequent Premier League season, injuries have taken their toll on the 29-year-old.

His finishing is nowhere near the level it used to be, with Understat suggesting that he has underperformed by a remarkable 5.77 goals in the top flight this term - goals which might have been enough to keep Leeds up.

Therefore, the arrival of a seasoned striker such as Adams could just be the catalyst needed to see Bamford finally move on from Elland Road this summer.