Leeds United could replace striker Patrick Bamford in January with a £4 million addition they've been tracking for a while, according to a new report.

Leeds United transfer news

The Whites are firmly in the race for the automatic positions, but with the second half of the season still yet to come, Daniel Farke may see January as a chance to freshen things up and strengthen their promotion bid.

Leeds are already closing in on one signing, as young goalkeeper Robbie Cook is set to join the Championship side after impressing while on trial at Thorp Arch. Manchester United were also looking into signing the shotstopper, but the Yorkshire side have won the race.

Louie Barry is another player that Leeds are chasing and hoping to sign in January. The Aston Villa winger is expected to be recalled from his loan spell at Stockport County, where he has been outstanding, and then sent back out on loan to a Championship team this time. Leeds are among the clubs keen on a deal but face a battle as Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough are also looking to secure a loan agreement.

It also emerged that Leeds are interested in signing Ben Godfrey, but this looks like a difficult deal to do and will be one that has to wait until the summer, as promotion to the Premier League will need to be sealed for a deal to happen. The defender has struggled since joining Atalanta, and as well as Leeds, a host of Premier League teams are also looking into a possible signing.

Leeds now have a £4m transfer plan to replace Bamford

According to the Daily Mail, Leeds United are considering replacing Bamford with the signing of Dor Turgeman, a winger/striker who plies his trade for Maccabi Tel Aviv. Bamford, who has been at Leeds since 2018, has played eight times for the Whites in the league this season, as injuries continue to affect his availability, with him failing to start any of those games.

Bamford is under contract until 2026, but with his availability not being as regular as Farke would want, Leeds are looking into the idea of replacing him when January arrives.

The report states that Leeds want to bolster their forward line so they can sustain their promotion bid while also giving them another option should Bamford leave in January. Turgeman is someone who has been on Leeds’ radar for a while now and has left scouts at the club impressed.

Dor Turgeman's Maccabi Tel Aviv stats Apps 85 Goals 21 Assists 7

It was reported earlier this month that Leeds had made an approach to sign Turgeman, who could cost around £4 million, and they are now considering whether to press ahead with the plans to sign the striker. Leeds do also have other options under consideration, but Turgeman, 21, is seen as a promising talent with a high ceiling.