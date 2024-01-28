Highlights Leeds United disappointed with FA Cup draw, now face unwanted replay against Plymouth Argyle.

Leeds actively pursuing Sint-Truiden's Daiki Hashioka as reinforcement in the back four.

Byram's future at Leeds uncertain as Hashioka could provide a more exciting and attacking option at right-back.

Leeds United will have been left disappointed with their FA Cup showing on Saturday, only able to pick up a 1-1 draw on home soil versus Plymouth Argyle which now means an unwanted trip to Devon awaits in a rather needless replay.

It's not as if Daniel Farke played a whole load of reserves against the Pilgrims at Elland Road, naming a lineup that consisted of the likes of Joe Rodon, Sam Byram and Jaidon Anthony alongside many more first-teamers with Anthony netting Leeds' only goal of the game.

Byram could well fall down the Leeds pecking order despite putting in an admirable shift in the starting XI in this draw, a transfer development emerging out of West Yorkshire indicating that reinforcements are incoming in the back four.

Leeds going after Japanese talent

A report from Belgian football outlet HBVL states that Leeds are actively attempting to sign Sint-Truiden defender Daiki Hashioka with deadline day fast approaching, HBVL further emphasises that the Whites are 'in advanced talks' to land the Japanese right-back and are now close to a deal.

Only 24 years of age, with Byram now reaching the twilight of his career arguably at 30, Hashioka is also subject to interest from Premier League overachievers Luton Town this transfer window according to SportWitness via a print version of HBVL.

Despite helping himself to an assist last time out in the Cup, Byram's days could become numbered at Leeds if the 49ers can sign Haskioka this January with an exciting right-back finally through the door after Luke Ayling and Djed Spence exiting left that spot rather decimated.

How Haskioka would fit into the Leeds team

Farke could finally have a right-back he can depend on again if the Japanese gem signs on the dotted line, with Jamie Shackleton the only other recognised player in that spot away from Byram.

This season playing out in Belgium, the 6-foot Leeds target has four goal contributions playing more as a right midfielder than a defensive-focused right-back.

In contrast, Byram - when called into action by Farke this season unconventionally at left-back - only has three goal contributions next to his name with his future playing in a more comfortable slot down the right channel under scrutiny if Haskioka relocates to West Yorkshire.

With Junior Firpo loving life at Leeds again with four assists this year to date at left-back, and Archie Gray often utilised here away from Firpo's recent re-emergence back into the first-team fold, Byram really would have no future down either flank if the Whites decide to finally strengthen this window.

Hashioka would suit the style Leeds like to play to a tee also, the Japanese defender more than adept at venturing forward in similar fashion to Firpo marauding down the channels to set up the likes of Patrick Bamford recently.

Over the last year, according to FBRef, the in-demand Sint-Truiden man betters Byram in terms of progressive carries and shots on goal on average per 90 minutes - the 24-year-old averaging 2.67 carries to Byram's 1.94, with Hashioka also winning in terms of shots with 1.25 to Byram's 1.03.

If Leeds want to take the division by storm and bulldoze more teams on their way to a convincing promotion, landing an expansive right-back in Japan international Hashioka could be the way forward with the old guard of Byram put to one side consequently.