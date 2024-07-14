It could very much be a new-look starting XI that lines up for Leeds United's opening Championship game of the season at the start of August, when compared to the line-up that was fielded for the gutting play-off final defeat versus Southampton.

Archie Gray has already headed for the exit door out of Elland Road, whilst rumours now suggest that former Rangers man Glen Kamara will also be leaving shortly.

The reported fee Leeds would be able to get for their Finnish midfielder does soften the blow somewhat of the 28-year-old moving on after just one campaign in West Yorkshire, alongside new arrival Joe Rothwell bolstering Daniel Farke's men in Kamara's spot too.

Glen Kamara's future at Leeds

According to Fabrizio Romano, a deal is wrapped up now for Kamara to move to Ligue 1 outfit Rennes this summer, with the Whites set to make some reasonable profit.

Signing the steady 28-year-old for only £5.5m a year ago, Leeds look to be selling him on for around £3m more this transfer window, with a move in the region of £8.5m nearly ironed out.

Leeds will sense they can put this money to good use and sign an adequate replacement for Kamara, with Rothwell already joining from AFC Bournemouth on loan to fill gaps in Farke's camp.

How much Kamara earns at Leeds

The Championship side haven't kicked up too much of a fuss to keep their number eight around, who failed to score a single goal last campaign, owing also to his high wage which had seen him bank more per week than crucial Leeds stars Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto according to Capology.

When looking at the wage bill ahead of the 24/25 season, Kamara would be pocketing a hefty £22.5k-per-week salary if he stayed at Elland Road.

That would make him a higher earner than multiple key Leeds first-teamers who Farke and Co will attempt to keep a firmer grip on if clubs swoop in.

Select Leeds players on a lower wage than Kamara Player Wage Championship games in 23/24 Wilfried Gnonto £20k-per-week 36 Crysencio Summerville £15k-per-week 43 Joel Piroe £15k-per-week 45 Ilia Gruev £15k-per-week 29 Sourced by Capology/Transfermarkt

Both Gnonto and Summerville - who made a combined 79 appearances between them in the Championship last season - earn lower pay packets at £20k-per-week and £15k-per-week respectively, itching for more money to come their way if a big move becomes a reality this summer.

Summerville, especially, will be clamouring for a major move that sees him earn astronomically more than his current wage, having amassed a ridiculous 29 goal contributions in second-tier action under Farke last campaign.

His Italian teammate down the right wing has also had his fair share of moments in the Leeds spotlight, with eight goals accumulated during the 23/24 season, which started with the ex-FC Zurich attacker demanding a move away and even refusing to play.

Losing both of these dazzling attackers would be a crushing blow to Leeds' morale, whilst Kamara - who was described as being a "machine" during a 1-0 win over Leicester City last season by former Whites legend Jermaine Beckford - wouldn't be as much of a headache to replace arguably.

Leeds won't view losing Kamara as the end of the world, therefore, with profit made and a high earner off the books, as the Whites look towards adding more new recruits ahead of the forthcoming season.