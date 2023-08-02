Highlights

Leeds United are trying to complete the signing for Joel Piroe from Swansea City, but are facing a number of obstacles according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The striker would be a "really good signing" by Leeds according to the journalist.

What is the latest Joel Piroe news?

Swansea are preparing for offers for the forward this upcoming month.

According to reports from Football Insider, all three recently relegated sides are interested in the 23-year-old this summer, however the Welsh side aren't in a rush to sell the forward despite him having just 12 months remaining on his contract at the Swansea.com Stadium, with the club asking for £15-20m to let him go this summer.

Leeds are hoping to bring in the striker to replace Spaniard Rodrigo, who was the Yorkshire clubs top scorer last campaign with 11 goals, and Piroe is seen as the ideal replacement due to being versatile like the Spaniard and being able to play both as a striker and an attacking midfielder.

The Dutch striker impressed in the Championship last season, scoring 20 and assisting two in 45 games and receiving praise from former manager Russel Martin, who stated after Piroe's winner against Bristol City "I thought Joel was outstanding. I thought he took his goal brilliantly, and he looked a real threat all night, He was a real threat and he worked so hard out of possession, he was absolutely finished at the end when we took him off. It is exciting for us to see what he can go on and achieve this season.”

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs revealed that Leeds aren't as interested compared to Southampton, Leicester City and OGC Nice: "He could be a really good signing. He is obviously playing in pre-season at the moment and Swansea's asking price is relatively high. It's going to be difficult for anybody to pull off a deal at value. At the moment, I think that Leeds are not necessarily the one to watch compared to the likes of Leicester and Southampton, who have looked. Away from English football, there's been some interest from Nice as well. But nothing is necessarily imminent at this point."

Who will Leeds sign this summer?

Leeds are still looking to make additions this window.

The club have already signed Ethan Ampadu and Karl Darlow this window from Chelsea and Newcastle United respectively. The side are also looking at a potential move for Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara, with the club nearing an agreement with the Scottish side for £5m according to Football Insider. The midfielder was a crucial part of the Rangers side for a number of seasons however saw his game time diminish under new boss Michael Beale. The club are also interested in Liverpool defender Nat Phillips according to reports. The deal is set to cost around £10m for a player Jurgen Klopp described as a "monster in the air".

A number of players could still depart Elland Road this summer as well. Italian forward Wilfried Gnonto has already been the subject of a rejected bid worth £15m from Everton, whilst Crystal Palace and Aston Villa hold an interest in the forward. According to Dean Jones, the forward wants to leave this summer and could become "restless" if he isn't sold by the clubs first game of the season. Midfielder Tyler Adams is another who has informed manager Daniel Farke of his desire to leave this summer in order to continue playing at the highest level, with interest from Villa and West Ham United turning the injured players head.