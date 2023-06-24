Leeds United are hopeful of narrowing down their manager hunt by the end of this week, according to journalist Graham Smyth.

When will Leeds appoint a new manager?

It has been three weeks since Sam Allardyce left Leeds United after failing to steer the club clear of Premier League relegation. Understandably, great care is being taken over the club's next managerial appointment as United focus on fighting their way out of the Championship once more.

There have been some concerns over the length of time it has taken Leeds to appoint a new coach, with fellow relegated sides Leicester City and Southampton having already brought in managers.

However, speaking on the Inside Elland Road podcast, the Yorkshire Evening Post's Graham Smyth has suggested that the club are nearing an appointment - hopefully before the end of this week.

"So, there are still, you could probably use the word several [managers], in the frame," said Smyth. "We haven't been able to bottom out exactly how many they have interviewed, but I know they were interviewing yesterday [21st June], I know that they still had one today and there was a possibility of another one or two."

"So, they are not at the end of the interview process, but they are hopeful that by the weekend, by the end of the weekend certainly, that they will have something in place."

Smyth went on to say that if Leeds have not appointed a manager by early July (when the club's pre-season begins) then "something has gone terribly wrong".

Given the club's new ownership, with 49ers Enterprises having bought a majority stake, it remains to be seen what Leeds' recruitment strategy will be heading into the new season, both in terms of players and staff acquisitions.

Who will be Leeds' next manager?

As mentioned by Smyth, there remains a number of candidates being interviewed and considered for the head coach role.

The strongest links are suggesting that former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke will be Leeds' new manager. The German has experience of getting Championship sides promoted, doing it twice with the Canaries, and is available after being sacked by Borussia Monchengladbach last season.

While Farke has shown his capabilities in the second division, his performances in the Premier League and more recently the Bundesliga may create some doubts over his suitability for the role long-term.

While Farke is the overwhelming favourite, Patrick Vieira, Carlos Corberan and Steven Gerrard have all been suggested, with the latter having recently turned down a big-money move to Saudi Arabia.