Leeds United's shocking home displays against Crystal Palace and Liverpool, which has seen them ship 11 goals in total, mean that the Yorkshire outfit now officially have the worst defence in the Premier League.

No side has conceded more than the 60 goals against Leeds' name, and unless things drastically change, Javi Gracia's side could easily be on the end of some more hammerings in upcoming fixtures.

Right-back has been a problem position for both Jesse Marsch and Gracia this season, with Luke Ayling seemingly past his best and Rasmus Kristensen proving to be particularly "appalling" - in the words of Yorkshire Post writer Leon Wobschall - during the defeat to Liverpool.

It makes it even more confusing therefore that 21-year-old talent Cody Drameh was loaned out to Championship side Luton Town by Marsch in January, where his exceptional recent displays have been crucial to the Hatters' ongoing fight for promotion.

How is Drameh performing at Luton Town?

Drameh has been something of a revelation at Luton, given that they have only lost once in his 13 appearances for the club, which came in a narrow 1-0 defeat against runaway leaders Burnley.

Rob Edwards' side are remarkably still in with a chance of automatic promotion after Saturday's 2-0 win over Rotherham pushed them into third, and the loan addition of Drameh has been vital to their success.

Across his Championship appearances, the 21-year-old has averaged an incredible 7.38 rating from WhoScored, which sees him ranked as the best player in the squad.

For context, Pascal Struijk is the top-ranked player at Leeds with a 6.77 rating, which emphasises just how impressive Drameh has been, as well as how inconsistent those at Elland Road have been this season.

The English defender has averaged a phenomenal 1.4 dribbles and 1.8 key passes per game for Luton, which isn't bettered by anyone at Leeds, while his 3.2 tackles per game are only topped by Tyler Adams (3.7), which suggests how much the youngster could have added to Gracia's squad, from both an attacking and defensive perspective.

Did Leeds make a mistake in loaning Drameh out?

Leeds perhaps should have predicted Drameh's impressive form given he also caught the eye on loan at Cardiff City last season, with former manager Steve Morison singing his praises.

He said: "He'd never experienced anything like that and he came in with a couple of last-ditch tackles right at the death fo the game, which was phenomenal.

"It's a good thing they can't call him back after that because he was outstanding."

Given the struggles of Kristensen and Ayling this season, which have seen them earn 6.67 and 6.55 ratings from WhoScored respectively, Leeds surely should have considered handing the academy graduate more of a chance in the first-team.

Ayling, in particular, has been dubbed "horrendous" due to his ability, or lack thereof, on the ball and when you consider Drameh's contributions in the second tier, with two assists to his name, it seems fair to suggest that the Yorkshire outfit made a big error in loaning him out in January.