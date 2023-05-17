Leeds United were once a club renowned for giving their academy stars regular opportunities in the first-team, with the Yorkshire outfit reaping the financial benefits of Kalvin Phillips, Jack Clarke and Lewis Cook in recent years.

However, their Premier League struggles in the last two campaigns, which could culminate in relegation this season, have meant that those at Thorp Arch have struggled for regular game time in the top flight.

The club opted to loan out defenders Charlie Cresswell and Cody Drameh to the Championship, with both catching the eye with their performances for Millwall and Luton Town respectively, in a time when the Whites' defence has been leaking goals left right and centre.

Cresswell averaged a superb 7.08 rating from WhoScored as Millwall narrowly missed out on the playoffs, while Drameh has been a mainstay in Rob Edwards' side as they reached the playoff final on Tuesday night, earning an impressive 7.20 rating from WhoScored for his performances.

Unsurprisingly, the 21-year-old's lack of opportunities at Elland Road, combined with his superb displays in the second tier, has meant that he is now reportedly likely to leave this summer, with the Yorkshire Evening Post suggesting that he will depart despite his contract not set to expire until 2024.

A promising young player leaving on the back of a potential relegation to the Championship may well remind Leeds fans of James Milner, who departed for Newcastle back in 2004 after the Yorkshire outfit failed to retain their Premier League status.

Could Drameh be Leeds' next James Milner?

Although Milner was a more established member of Leeds' first team than Drameh, having featured 53 times, it is far less common these days to see teenagers become regular starters in the Premier League, and the right-back does have eight senior appearances under his belt for the Whites.

He also has 40 Championship appearances to his name across spells with Cardiff City and now Luton, and is one game away from reaching the promised land of the Premier League with the Hatters, where he could ironically swap places with his parent club.

It is something of a surprise that the Thorp Arch sensation has been given so few opportunities at Leeds given that both Luke Ayling and Rasmus Kristensen have struggled in the right-back position this season.

Indeed, they have averaged simply woeful 6.59 and 6.64 ratings from WhoScored respectively, with both also recording far fewer tackles, dribbles and key passes per game than the academy graduate has done at Luton.

His "phenomenal" displays at Cardiff, in the words of former manager Steve Morison, should have seen him earn more Premier League minutes but Leeds failed to put their faith in him and look set to lose another talented youngster as a result.

If he goes on to have even half the career that Milner has done since leaving Elland Road, with the 37-year-old winning every English trophy and the Champions League in his time with Manchester City and Liverpool, then losing Drameh could be another disastrous blow for Leeds.