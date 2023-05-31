Leeds United right-back Cody Drameh is now "open to staying" at Elland Road this summer, according to Joe Donnohue.

What’s the latest on Cody Drameh’s future?

Drameh recently helped Luton Town win promotion to the Premier League via the playoffs, featuring in the Wembley final victory over Coventry City.

The full-back, who was sent to Kenilworth Road back in January when Jesse Marsch was still in charge, with the former Leeds manager saying:

"Yes, I see, no doubt, a future here for him. He and I have, I think, formed a pretty strong relationship over the last eight months.

“Over time, us getting to know each other and him being a part of what we've been building here, I think he sees his potential here.

“I told him when he left [on loan to Luton] that it was unfortunate that, with both Luke and Rasmus right now, that we just didn't have more opportunities for him to develop right here, right now with us. Because in many ways, I think he's ready for those challenges.”

Six months on, though, and he has been linked with a permanent Elland Road exit. The Englishman has just over 12 months remaining on his Whites contract and there have been reports that he wanted to quit Yorkshire to play in the Premier League next season.

However, he now appears to have had a change of heart in a new twist following Leeds’ relegation. Donnohue, journalist for The Yorkshire Evening Post, took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to share a new update regarding the right-back. He said:

“Cody Drameh open to staying at Leeds despite securing promotion with loan club Luton, who remain interested in a permanent transfer. Circumstances beyond his control meant he had to go out on loan again, while LUFC have since provided assurances.”

Who wants to sign Cody Drameh?

The latest report suggests that whoever comes in as Leeds’ next head coach would need to be on board with keeping Drameh, with Luton still keen on completing a permanent deal.

Drameh has excelled in recent seasons in the second tier, initially at Cardiff City, where he was called “outstanding” by former manager Steve Morison. He won Cardiff’s Player of the Year award that season and went on to make 19 appearances for Luton recently, taking his Championship tally to 38 appearances in total.

The 21-year-old appears to be an exciting young defender, and after attracting interest from Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund, Lille and Newcastle United back in December, keeping hold of his services for the Championship could be an exciting prospect.