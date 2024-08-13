Leeds United have reportedly made contact with the representatives of a player who possesses a "wow factor", and are confident of beating a big club to his signing this summer.

Leeds transfer news

The Whites drew 3-3 at home to Portsmouth in their Championship opener last weekend, and while entertainment value was on show, it showed that further defensive additions could be needed this summer. Chelsea centre-back Bashir Humphreys has been linked with a move to Elland Road recently, having been described as an "unreal" player by journalist Natalia Tavares.

Meanwhile, Leeds are believed to have failed with a £15m bid for Crystal Palace youngster Jesurun Rak Sakyi, with the Eagles not wanting to lose him on a permanent basis, instead preferring to send him out on loan for the 2024/25 season.

Norwich City winger Jonathan Rowe has also emerged as a rumoured target for Daniel Farke's men between now and the end of the month, as the Whites boss looks to improve his attacking options, especially having lost star man Crysencio Summerville to West Ham earlier in the transfer window.

FC Koln defender Dejan Ljubicic has been backed to come in alongside the Canaries ace this summer, too, with £6.8m potentially enough to get their man. The 26-year-old started 24 games in the Bundesliga last season, averaging 1.7 tackles and 1.1 key passes per game.

According to a new update from TEAMtalk, Leeds have now made contact with Norwich City ace Rowe's representatives, as they look to secure his signing in the current transfer window. On top of that, the report states that the Whites "believe they still have a chance of beating Marseille to the player’s signature", as the 21-year-old weighs up his options this summer, with a "formal offer" being prepared.

It is encouraging to hear that Leeds are pushing hard in their efforts to sign Rowe having reportedly made serious moves for his signature in the last few weeks, considering how much potential the young Englishman has.

The attacking wide man already has 13 goals in a Norwich shirt, coming in 56 appearances, and he has been lauded by academy coach Greg Crane, who has said of him: "Jonny always had a bit of a wow factor. What you're seeing in the first team, I still think there is more to come, and I'd expect a lot more from him."

Rowe is now an England Under-21 international, scoring once in two caps to date, and he could add so much quality to Leeds' attack, immediately making them a more fearsome proposition. Not only that, but it would mean the Whites are snatching a talented player from one of their Championship rivals, which would make it an even sweeter piece of business.

Marseille do appear to be providing stiff competition, though, and the lure of playing in one of Europe's big leagues could appeal to Rowe, but the hope is that he sees Leeds as a Premier League team in 2025/26, wanting to play a key role in their promotion back to the top flight.