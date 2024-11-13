Earlier this year, Nike and Fanatics caused quite a storm in Major League Baseball when they unveiled a series of new uniforms for the league's 30 teams. The "Vapor Premier" uniforms, which were designed by Nike and manufactured by Fanatics, were developed by scanning the bodies of more than 300 MLB players, and were supposed to be the "most advanced" in the sport's history.

The results, however, were met with widespread criticism. Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward told The Athletic they looked "like a replica,” while Philadelphia Phillies infielder Trea Turner told the Associated Press that “everyone hates them”.

The MLB's Player's Union also claimed concerns they made about the uniforms during the six-year design and manufacturing process were ignored, including worries about the pants being transparent.

As a result, in September, it was announced by the MLB, which made over $11 billion in revenue in 2023, that the uniforms were being scrapped and being replaced with their predecessors.

Leeds announce partnership with Fanatics

The saga involving MLB, Nike, and Fanatics appears not to have phased Leeds United. On Tuesday, the Championship club announced a new retail partnership with Fanatics, which the club said will "enhance the retail experience for Leeds fans both in the city and across the world".

The partnership, which begins next season, will see Fanatics become the exclusive operator of Leeds United's online store, as well as all official retail locations based across the city, including the store at Elland Road.

Fanatics will also "have the rights to manufacture a wide variety of fanwear and accessories" for the club, though the exact scope of that license is currently unclear.

“This partnership will offer our fans a number of benefits, including better access to a wider range of products, enhanced online and in-person retail facilities and new, exciting Leeds products available for fans," said Morrie Eisenberg, Chief Operating Officer at Leeds.

Stephen Dowling, International President at Fanatics, said: “Leeds United are an iconic football club, known worldwide, with a rich history of success and a passionate fanbase. We will work tirelessly to ensure that Leeds United fans are given the highest standard of service, the best products and the widest choice, whatever they buy and wherever they are."

About Fanatics

Fanatics, Inc. is a global digital sports platform that consists of several businesses, including licensed sports merchandise, collectibles, sports betting and gaming. The company was founded by Michael Rubin in 2011.

Rubin, 52, is the owner of NBA team Philadelphia 76ers. He started his career as a teenager when, using money from his bar mitzvah, he opened a ski shop in Pennsylvania. That was followed by the launch of his own athletic equipment brand, KPR sports, before, in 1998, he founded e-commerce company, GSI Commerce, which he later sold to eBay for $2.4 billion.

Today, Rubin is estimated to be worth $10.6 billion, making him among the 250 richest people on earth.