Leeds United presenter and YouTuber Conor McGilligan has slammed midfielder Brenden Aaronson after another poor display in his side's latest Premier League clash.

How did Brenden Aaronson perform for Leeds?

In the Whites' 4-2 win over Wolves, the American completed just 71% of his passes and completed zero of four attempted dribbles, as per SofaScore, in what was a frustrating performance in attacking midfield.

The 22-year-old joined for around £24.7m in the summer, but is yet to live up to his price tag, and his performance at Molineux did nothing to convince McGilligan he has been money well spent.

Speaking on the One Leeds Fan Channel, McGilligan slated the midfielder, airing his frustrations at Aaronson's decision-making in crucial moments.

He said: "I was really, really irritated by Brenden Aaronson this game, just his decision-making.

"That guy could get in the gym for about four years, it's not going to help the football IQ up here. Sometimes, these situations he gets himself in to play the correct ball, and he just never, ever seems to get it right.

"Although, there was one cutback to Bamford where Harrison should've scored, which he did get right, but aside from that, his game has just got to get so much better for the amount of money we're paying for him."

Is it time for Aaronson to be dropped?

Aaronson lined up against Wolves behind Patrick Bamford, with Wilfried Gnonto and Jack Harrison on the wings. In this setup, there are a number of ways Gracia could replace him in the starting XI.

Luis Sinisterra, once fully fit, could come in as a winger, with Harrison moving to Aaronson's inside role. Gracia also has the option of bringing in Rodrigo or January signing Georginio Rutter from the start.

Aaronson is still young and has time on his side, but he needs to improve drastically if he is to succeed at Elland Road.

He ranks in the bottom 10% of wingers in top European competitions over the past year for goals and progressive carries, as per FBref, highlighting his limitations in the final third and on the ball. Although he is energetic - ranking in the top 7% for blocks and putting in a strong running shift most games - his ability on the ball leaves a lot to be desired.

Leeds have started to find their form under Gracia, and as the Spaniard learns the strengths and weaknesses of his squad, more changes may soon arrive, and Aaronson may be the next name to drop out of the team if his form does not improve.