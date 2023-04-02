Leeds United are working on a move to bring Hamilton Academical teenager Josh McDonald to Elland Road, Football Insider report.

What’s the latest Leeds transfer news?

The Whites are currently in a battle to avoid the drop in the Premier League under Javi Gracia, however, sporting Victor Orta already appears to be looking at potential summer transfers.

He has confirmed that the club are keen on bringing in Barcelona teenager Ilias Akhomach when his Nou Camp contract expires in the summer, whereas Leeds also made a late move to hijack Aston Villa’s deal for Celtic youngster Aidan Borland.

Adding to the club’s Thorp Arch academy appears to be high on Orta’s agenda over the coming months, with a move for McDonald seemingly of interest to those in Yorkshire.

Football Insider shared a story regarding McDonald and Leeds in the last 48 hours. They revealed that the Whites have already been in contact with the 16-year-old midfielder and his family, looking to tempt him to move south. Leeds aren’t alone, though, with Rangers and other Premier League sides eyeing the teenager.

Could McDonald be a future first-team star at Leeds?

Orta has brought in several youngsters during his time at Leeds, with many getting their chance on the first-team stage in the Premier League. The likes of Illan Meslier and Pascal Struijk are now considered first-team regulars after joining as teenagers, whereas Crysencio Summerville and summer signing Wilfried Gnonto have also made a positive impact in Yorkshire.

The Whites even became the first team in Premier League history to hand eight teenagers their debuts in a single campaign last season, with Leo Hjelde being one of those after arriving from another Scottish side in Celtic. McDonald could be well aware of the pathway through to the senior side at Leeds, and it looks as if the Whites are keen on getting a deal done after approaching the teenager and his family.

Described as an “exceptional talent” by coaches, McDonald could well be the next player to try and breakthrough at Elland Road. He has already made seven caps for his nation at U18 level, two years above his age group, and a move south to Leeds could well be one to keep an eye on following this update.