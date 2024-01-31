Leeds United fans are beginning to get restless with their club's lack of transfer activity through the door, Daniel Farke not rushing into signing any players even as the immense pressure of deadline day begins to ramp up.

It's not as if there's been a shortage of names lined up to relocate to West Yorkshire and improve the Championship titans this transfer window - with Daiki Hashioka and Ryan Giles both notably joining other teams after being linked heavily - but Farke and Co remain composed despite no new faces arriving.

Even with the German boss remaining coy about what deadline day will look like when talking to the media on Wednesday, Leeds should push on and sign this centre-back to bolster the Whites back four that will continue to be without Pascal Struijk for the trip to Bristol City on Friday night.

Leeds' centre-back search goes on

Strengthening the defence has been an obvious priority in this quiet window so far, with Leeds rumoured to be interested in the likes of Nat Phillips, Chris Mepham and plenty more to add depth to the centre-back areas.

The promotion-chasing Whites won't give up on a deal to sign another target in Ben Godfrey just yet however, even with their long-term defensive target surprisingly starting for Everton last night in the Premier League after being previously frozen out by Sean Dyche at Goodison Park.

With two loan bids turned down by the Toffees already from Leeds, according to Football Insider, the west Yorkshire outfit could well fire back with one more attempt to sign Godfrey as cracks of desperation begin to set in for Farke's men the closer the clock ticks down to the shutting of the window.

How Godfrey would fit into the Leeds team

If Leeds are finally successful in landing the services of the 26-year-old defender, it could well signal the end of Charlie Cresswell at Elland Road who would be bumped even further down the pecking order for Godfrey to shine in his new surroundings.

Indeed, the former Canary could well come straight into the Whites XI on his arrival to the second-tier side, with Farke having to use Liam Cooper last time out in the FA Cup versus Plymouth Argyle.

Ben Godfrey under Daniel Farke Games played 72 Goals 4 Assists 2 Yellow cards 6 Red cards 1 Wins 29 Defeats 30 Stats via Transfermarkt.

With no timescale given as to when Struijk could return from an injury knock, Godfrey would fill in for their star Dutchman's absence ahead of reserve figure Cresswell if signed.

Helping Norwich City win promotion last time he was playing at the level under Farke's guidance, the current Toffees defender could well be hungry to succeed again at the level on a short-term basis with Leeds to rejuvenate his career and add another promotion to his CV.

The 26-year-old showed signs of his obvious class playing for Everton on Tuesday night that would help boost Leeds' depleted back four in the division below, winning six duels and completing four tackles to play his part in Dyche's men keeping a clean sheet at Craven Cottage in the 0-0 stalemate.

This standout display saw Godfrey play at right-back also, Leeds gaining an adaptable defender in the 26-year-old for the rest of the season if a deal can be reached.

At his peak playing for the Merseyside club, football journalist James Whaling even referred to the ex-Norwich City defender as a "monster" for his gritty approach to launching into duels and battles without hesitation.

On the contrary, it would be a major risk gifting an inexperienced defender like Cresswell more game-time now when clashes become ever more tense and crucial towards the back end of the campaign.

In the here and now, Farke needs the strongest squad he possibly can have at his disposal - and although Cresswell was "excellent" - as per Gary Rowett - in a formative loan switch to Millwall last season - it's a no-brainer to try and get the £75k per week Everton defender in ahead of the Whites youngster in a bid to make Leeds automatic promotion material.