Every Leeds United supporter will be hoping that there is no repeat of play-off heartbreak come the end of the season, following the disappointing end to the previous campaign.

Daniel Farke’s side lost to Southampton in the play-off final at Wembley, confining the Whites to another season in the Championship despite looking at one point as though they could secure automatic promotion.

However, they’ve certainly gone the right way about making amends in 2024/25, losing just three times in 26 matches, sitting top of the three with just 20 outings remaining.

More of the same will be expected as we enter the closing stages of the season, but with the transfer market open, the boss may be tempted to delve into the window to make reinforcements to his already impressive side.

Numerous names have already been touted with a move to Elland Road, looking to inject further quality to aid their ambitions over the coming months.

Leeds’ transfer situation in January

A name that appears to constantly be linked with a move to join the club is Borussia Mönchengladbach centre-back Nico Elvedi, who could add needed top-level experience to the backline.

The Switzerland international was reported to be wanting a move to England, with Farke’s side still in the race for his signature after previously monitoring the 28-year-old’s situation.

It remains to be seen if the hierarchy will act upon his latest claim, but he would provide serious competition for the likes of Pascal Struijk and Joe Rodon.

As for the attacking department, Louie Barry is a name that simply won’t go away, still being touted as an option weeks after the original interest in his services.

The Whites aren’t the only club interested in the youngster after his stint at Stockport County, with Derby County also pushing to land the forward before the end of the month.

If the Aston Villa man was to complete a temporary move to Yorkshire, he could form another deadly combination with another target who’s recently been on the hierarchy’s radar.

Leeds could sign a star with Erling Haaland traits

Striker Erling Haaland is always mentioned within the same sentence as goals, given his stupendous record during his time at Manchester City.

The Norwegian, who moved to the Etihad back in the summer of 2022, scored 36 times during his debut campaign in England’s top flight - a feat that broke the record for the most goals scored by a player in a single season.

He’s since continued his goalscoring exploits, registering 111 strikes in just 126 appearances, helping Pep Guardiola’s side win a plethora of trophies during his short period in Manchester.

However, Leeds could make a move to land a player very similar to Haaland in the form of Brighton striker Evan Ferguson, who could be available this month.

The Republic of international has struggled for game time in 2024/25, starting just two Premier League matches to date, opening the door to a potential loan move.

Farke’s side were mooted with a move back in December, potentially having the edge in the race, with the Seagulls’ reluctance to allow him to join another top-flight side in January.

His decline in minutes is a shock to many, especially considering his previous form which saw him being ranked as a similar player to Haaland by FBref during the campaign in which the Norwegian broke the English record.

How Ferguson compared to Haaland in 2022/23 Statistics (per 90) Ferguson Haaland Games played 19 35 Goals & assists 8 44 Shot-on-target accuracy 48% 45% Pass accuracy 80% 72% Take-on success 57% 34% Carries into the final third 0.4 0.3 Fouls won 1.1 0.8 Stats via FBref

Whilst Ferguson was hugely outscored, he did produce numerous key stats that matched or bettered the leading talisman in key attacking areas.

The Irishman, who’s been dubbed a “superstar” by pundit Danny Murphy, managed to produce a better shot-on-target accuracy rate, highlighting his clinical edge, which could be huge in Leeds’ promotion push in 2025.

The youngster also completed more of his attempted take-ons, whilst managing more carries into the final third, showcasing his all-round attributes, which could also allow Barry to flourish alongside him at Elland Road.

Whilst competition for his signature will be fierce in the coming weeks, the prospect of added game time could give Farke’s men the advantage in the pursuit for his signature.

It’s not often a player of his quality becomes available, with the hierarchy needing to work tirelessly to land the talisman who could play a highly influential role in their pursuit of top-flight football once again.