Leeds United, away from stars such as Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter continuing to dominate the spotlight in the Championship, will be overjoyed at the amount of top young talent being developed at Elland Road.

Archie Gray has remarkably become a first-team regular this campaign under the nurturing guidance of Daniel Farke despite still only being 18 years of age, even leading to Gareth Southgate singling out the teenager for praise in his recent England squad announcement.

Mateo Joseph has also sparked into life on occasion as a full-throttle striker still learning the ropes, the 20-year-old firing in two goals in the FA Cup against Chelsea in late February to further show off the golden crop of youngsters knocking on the first-team door in West Yorkshire.

Whilst both Joseph and Gray continue to sparkle, this forgotten Leeds gem, on the contrary, unfortunately finds himself way down the pecking order even whilst bettering Gray's salary.

Joe Gelhardt's wage at Leeds

Once a Premier League goalscoring hero for the Whites, with the former Wigan Athletic striker bagging two goals at the level during the 2021/22 season, Joe Gelhardt now finds himself stuck on the periphery at Elland Road.

The forgotten Leeds number 30 has started just two games this season in the Championship under Farke, averaging a meagre 23 minutes per match in the league to try and leave his mark on contests.

It's a major fall from grace for an attacker that used to receive glowing praise on a regular basis, with Jamie Carragher even describing the 5 foot 9 forward as a "special talent" during his hay-day in and amongst the first-team ranks.

Gelhardt's wage coming in at £15k-per-week now looks rather extortionate when you weigh up his importance not being as high as it used to be for the Whites, especially in direct comparison to Gray emerging as a reliable presence in Farke's XI's.

With Gray earning significantly less at £5k-per-week, alongside Gelhardt matching other key first-team faces in terms of his handsome pay packet, the time could come soon where Leeds try to offload their waning gem.

Gelhardt's wage compared to the rest of the Leeds squad

The 21-year-old striker is some way off coming in as one of the highest earners in the camp - with Rutter and Patrick Bamford tied at the top of the wage bill earning £70k-per-week each - but Gelhardt is still burning a hole in his side's pocket all the same.

Remarkably, the 5 foot 9 attacker boasts the same salary as Summerville currently - the Dutchman integral to Leeds' promotion aspirations with 15 goals and eight assists in the Championship, whilst Gelhardt continues to fade into obscurity as a background figure.

Moreover, Joseph also earns the same wage despite having an extra goal next to his name this season in contrast to Gelhardt's solitary EFL Cup strike.

Leeds players who earn the same wage as Gelhardt - 2023/24 1. Joel Piroe £15k per week 2. Crysencio Summerville £15k per week 3. Ilia Gruev £15k per week 4. Mateo Joseph £15k per week Sourced by Capology

Piroe and Gruev, who boast 58 second tier appearances between them this campaign, also staggeringly find themselves earning the same amount as Gelhardt even when the reserve striker can't hold down a consistent first-team spot.

Not helped by the experienced Bamford coming good again with eight strikes next to his name this season in all competitions, Gelhardt's days at Elland Road might well be numbered very soon if Leeds look at freeing up the wage bill in favour of fresh blood.