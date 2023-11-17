Leeds United have had an enjoyable start to the 2023/24 Championship campaign and currently find themselves competing for an automatic promotion place.

The Whites are third in the division as it stands, during the November international break, and are eight points behind Ipswich Town and Leicester City - who currently occupy the top two positions.

German head coach Daniel Farke arrived at Elland Road over the summer and was tasked with building a squad that could compete to make an immediate return to the Premier League.

The ex-Norwich City boss was able to make nine new additions to his side; including Joel Piroe, Ethan Ampadu, Ilia Gruev, Jaidon Anthony, Djed Spence, Glen Kamara, Joe Rodon, Sam Byram, and Karl Darlow.

These additions have played their part in the club's impressive start to the season but that does not mean that there is no room for further additions when the January transfer window rolls around ahead of the second half of the campaign.

In fact, Leeds are reportedly looking at a possible signing to bolster their options out wide...

Leeds United transfer news - Ryan Kent

According to TEAMtalk, the Whites are one of a number of clubs eyeing up a move for Fenerbache wide forward Ryan Kent at the start of 2024.

The report claims that the Turkish giants are set to make the English attacker available on a loan deal in January as he has struggled for minutes at times this season.

It is also stated that they are willing to negotiate an option-to-buy within any agreement, which means that Leeds could snap him up on a permanent basis next summer if they so choose.

TEAMtalk claim that Kent has not found the transition to life in Turkey an easy one to make and has had issues settling in with his teammates and within the club in general, which could be a reason behind this possible exit in January.

However, it will not be a straightforward deal for the Yorkshire-based outfit to complete as Premier League side Bournemouth and Scottish giants Rangers, whom he left earlier this year, are also said to be looking at him as a possible target.

Back in 2021, Marcelo Bielsa urged former sporting director Victor Orta to secure a swoop for Kent when he was at Ibrox, and the club considered a £15m approach for his services.

That came after the Argentine tactician failed in an £11m offer to sign the former Liverpool academy prospect ahead of the 2020/21 Premier League campaign.

The ex-Leeds head coach was seemingly very keen to get him to the club, given his efforts to land him on two occasions, and the Whites could finally get the whiz - around 30 months and four managers later.

Although, there is no guarantee that Leeds will be able to win the race for his signature this time around as Bournemouth and Rangers each have their own appeal, with top-flight football and a return to a comfortable environment respectively.

If the club can bring Kent in, though, then Farke could secure his next version of Crysencio Summerville with an exciting right-footed attacker who can play across the frontline.

Summerville's season in numbers

The 22-year-old magician, who can operate on either flank, has enjoyed a phenomenal start to the 2023/24 campaign and has emerged as a crucial player for the German boss.

Only Piroe (six) has scored as many Championship goals as the Dutch hotshot so far this season for Leeds as the young gem has proved himself to be a reliable scoring option for his side.

The talented wizard has also showcased his creative qualities with a team-leading five assists, which is a tally that only Georginio Rutter has been able to match. He has also produced the most key passes per game (2.8) within the squad this term - 0.3 more per match than any of his teammates.

Summerville has created seven 'big chances' for his fellow attackers but they have not been able to make the most of those opportunities, as evidenced by his five assists.

The Leeds star has also been an exciting player for the supporters to watch with his direct running and ability to beat defenders with the ball at his feet. Only Rutter has been able to match the supreme youngster's 2.4 completed dribbles per match this season for Leeds.

These statistics show that Summerville is a productive forward who can score and create goals for his team, whilst also being able to get fans off their seats with his impressive running, which is what Kent has the potential to provide as well.

The statistics that show why Kent could be Summerville 2.0

The 27-year-old ace has failed to showcase the best of his abilities at Feyenoord this season as he has zero goals and zero assists in seven league appearances to date.

However, his form for Rangers over the last few years of his career in Scotland suggests that there is plenty more to come from the English talent.

Ryan Kent's Rangers career (via Transfermarkt) Statistic Performance Appearances 218 Goals 33 Assists 56 Trophies Two

During the 2022/23 campaign, Kent racked up three goals, eight assists, and nine 'big chances' created in 28 Scottish Premiership starts for Rangers.

That came after the "unplayable" - as he was once dubbed by journalist Andrew Dickson - star managed an eye-catching three goals and 19 assists in 46 matches in all competitions for the Light Blues throughout the 2021/22 season.

His goalscoring prowess was on display the previous campaign as Kent produced 13 goals and 14 assists across 52 outings for the Gers under Steven Gerrard.

These statistics show that the potential is there for the impressive forward to contribute with goals and assists at an excellent rate if Farke can get him back to playing at the peak of his powers after a difficult start to life in Turkey - with one league start to his name so far.

The Leeds target completed at least 1.9 dribbles per game in each of his last three Premiership season with Rangers, which illustrates his ability to commit and beat opposition defenders with the ball at his feet.

Therefore, Farke could secure his next version of Summerville in a swoop for Kent and should push to win the race for his services on loan in January.