Leeds United were dealt a number of blows in the summer transfer window as they lost a host of key players after they failed to earn promotion from the Championship.

The Whites lost Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter, Archie Gray, and Glen Kamara to West Ham United, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Rennes respectively, after they lost 1-0 to Southampton in the play-off final.

After the 2023/24 campaign, the Hammers swooped in to sign the Championship Player of the Year, Summerville, for a reported fee of £25m plus add-ons.

The Dutch forward earned himself a big-money move away from Elland Road after an impressive campaign in front of goal under Daniel Farke last term.

Crysencio Summervile's form last season

The 22-year-old wizard showcased his quality at the top end of the pitch on a consistent basis in the second tier in the 2023/24 campaign, to propel Leeds to a third-placed finish in the regular season.

Summerville, who had scored four goals in 28 Premier League games in the previous term, featured in 41 of the club's 46 league games before the play-offs.

Statistics Summerville (23/24 Championship) Starts 41 Goals 19 Conversion rate 15% Assists 9 Dribbles completed per game 2.3 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the Dutchman was directly involved in 28 goals in those 41 games and almost hit 20 league goals for the season.

These statistics illustrate why it was such a big blow for Farke to lose the forward in the summer transfer window, as he provided a gigantic threat in the final third as both a scorer and a creator of goals from the wing.

The German head coach could, however, eventually unearth his next version of Summerville in Thorp Arch talent Luca Thomas, who has caught the eye at youth level.

Why Lucas Thomas could be the next Crysencio Summerville

The 20-year-old forward has been in prolific form for the U18 and U21 sides in recent seasons and could have the potential to develop into a Summerville-esque figure for Leeds in the future.

In The Pipeline Football FanCast's In the Pipeline series aims to uncover the very best youth players in world football.

It was recently reported by Football Insider that Thomas is in talks to sign for National League side York City on loan for the second half of the 2024/25 campaign, which would be his first step into senior football.

Playing regular men's football week-in-week-out for a few months at the start of 2025 could be a great learning experience for the youngster, who could then look to kick on.

He has clearly outgrown development football at Thorp Arch, with a return of six goals and one assist in five matches for the U21s so far this season. Last term, the versatile attacker - who can play centrally or out wide - produced six goals and four assists in 18 outings.

Overall, Thomas scored 23 goals in 30 matches for the U18s and has currently racked up 12 goals and five assists in 30 outings for the U21s, combining for 35 goals and eight assists in 60 games.

U21 boss Scott Gardner recently claimed that "he’s scoring with pretty much every opportunity he gets", and that is backed up by his return of six goals in five matches this season.

If Thomas can carry that form over to first-team level and then eventually break into the Leeds starting XI further down the line, Farke could have his next winger who can provide goals and assists at a special rate.