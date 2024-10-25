The 2020 summer transfer window was a significant time for Leeds United. The Whites spent millions of pounds to prepare for their first season back in the Premier League in 16 years and even broke their record transfer fee to sign Spanish attacker Rodrygo from Valencia.

Some of the other incomings included French goalkeeper Illan Meslier, who is still the club’s number one today, and Spanish centre-back Diego Llorente. However, perhaps the signing with the most significance that summer proved to be Brazilian winger Raphinha, who became a key player at the club and made crucial contributions to the Yorkshire outfit.

Raphinha’s Leeds career

Leeds paid £17m plus add-ons for the wing wizard, who joined on a four-year deal from French outfit Stade Rennais. Although he stayed at the club just two seasons, his contributions were significant and he played a huge part in keeping the club in the Premier League.

It was the winger’s penalty against Brentford on the final day of the 2021/22 campaign that ensured Leeds’ survival in the Premier League. That proved to be his last game for the club, and he made a big move to La Liga giants Barcelona that summer, for £49m up front with a potential for the deal to rise to £55m.

Indeed, he left the club with a superb record. Leeds’ former number 18 played 67 times in that famous White shirt, scoring 17 times and registering 12 assists. There were some impressive goals for the club, but none more important than the strike against Brentford.

Since his departure to Catalonia, the former Sporting star has been superb, especially this season under Hansi Flick. He has made 100 appearances for the club, scoring 29 times and grabbing 33 assists. This term, he already has nine goals and eight assists in 13 appearances, including a wonderful hat-trick against Bayern Munich in the Champions League this week.

Raphinha has been a revelation since leaving Elland Road, and will always be remembered fondly by the Leeds faithful for his contributions to the club. Although they have never really managed to find his replacement, there could be one player they reignite interest in before long.

Who Leeds could sign to replace Raphinha

The player in question here is Marseille winger Jonathan Rowe. The English winger was a player chased by the club over the summer, but he ended up making the move to the South of France on a loan with an obligation to buy him for a package of £17m.

Pundit Don Goodman explained - in an interview with MOT Leeds News - that the Yorkshire outfit might “be there for him again” if the 21-year-old decides to return to England one day, something that Goodman has “no doubt” will happen.

So far, the England under-21 international has performed well for French outfit Marseille, who are managed by former Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi. He has played seven times, scoring twice and grabbing an assist. However, it is worth noting that he has played just 209 minutes in Ligue 1, the equivalent of just 2.3 full 90-minute games.

This deal would certainly mirror the move that Raphinha made to Elland Road. Should this deal get over the line, it would see the Whites sign a tricky winger from Ligue 1, just as they did when the Brazilian joined four years ago. He is someone of “EPL potential” according to football talent scout Jacek Kulig, and would hope to prove that just as Raphinha did.

Like the Barcelona man, he is a versatile player, capable of playing in multiple attacking positions, as his time at Norwich City showed. Indeed, Barcelona’s number 11 has played in several positions this season, including on the left wing to accommodate young star Lamine Yamal.

Rowe stats by position for Norwich (min 45 mins played) Position Games Goals Assists Left-wing 15 1 2 Right-wing 11 4 0 Right midfield 8 5 0 Left midfield 3 1 0 Attacking midfield 3 1 1 Second striker 1 0 0 Stats from Transfermarkt

Signing Rowe could be an inspirational move from Leeds. Not only is he a quality winger who has an impressive record in few minutes this term, but signing a winger from Ligue 1 has been incredibly successful in the past for Leeds.

If this deal was to be anywhere near as good as the one that brought Raphinha to Elland Road, then Leeds supporters are in for a real treat.