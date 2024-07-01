Leeds United have benefited in the not so distant past from giving players once disregarded as duds more opportunities to shine, who were once looking likely to be thrown to the scrapheap in West Yorkshire.

Junior Firpo from last season is a glowing example of the club's patience paying off, with the ex-Barcelona defender shining at points in the Championship by amassing an impressive eight assists, after really struggling in the Premier League for the Whites.

Brenden Aaronson will hope he can turn around his Leeds career in a similar fashion, on his return back to England this summer, but could find he's pushed to one side again, if Farke and Co are successful in their pursuit of this attacking midfield gem.

Leeds back in for £0 attacking midfield gem

According to a report by Football Insider, Leeds could be nearing towards a deal to sign Coventry City star Callum O'Hare on a free transfer very soon, with ex-Whites goalkeeper Paul Robinson stating that a move will likely take place when in-demand attackers have departed Elland Road.

It is further revealed in the same report that O'Hare is high on the priority list owing to the fact Leeds are targeting signings who will not break the bank, with the Sky Blues man walking away from the CBS Arena for £0 this week, after failing to agree a new contract with Mark Robins' men.

With O'Hare lighting up the Championship again this season just gone in the number ten spot, when back fully fit for Coventry, Aaronson could find his minutes are still few and far between relocating back to his parent club from Germany.

The English magician would also thrive making the move to Leeds, with the Whites attack becoming an even more terrifying prospect for second-tier defences to contain and manage, if the 26-year-old does make the move.

What O'Hare could offer Leeds

The 26-year-old had wretched luck with injuries before his stunning 23/24 season, however, as a serious knee injury struck him down the campaign before, which meant he made only 11 league appearances in total.

Missing the opening few months this season sidelined still with this long-lasting knock, before finally being able to kick into gear, O'Hare effortlessly blew off any lingering cobwebs with six goals and three assists managed from 31 league clashes.

O'Hare season stats - 23/24 Stat - per 90 mins* O'Hare Games played 31 Goals scored 6 Assists 3 Shots* 1.3 Touches* 43.0 Ball recoveries* 3.3 Big chances created 4 Stats by Sofascore

Impressing last campaign for the Sky Blues in the league, when looking at the table above, as well as starring during his team's memorable FA Cup run, Aaronson's days will be numbered if this deal does get over the line soon.

Aaronson, in contrast, barely managed to leave a lasting impression on the Union Berlin masses during his loan stint in the Bundesliga, with only 43 minutes averaged per game for his short-term employers from his 30 appearances.

Only two goals would come his way when gifted a chance to impress in the German capital, with the American attacker needing to really dig deep back on his return to Elland Road to prove doubters wrong, after an equally uninspiring return of one goal and three assists when previously donning a Whites strip.

Described as being a "dangerous" attacker for the Sky Blues, alongside the likes of Kasey Palmer in the West Midlands, by football journalist Josh Bunting, Leeds fans will be licking their lips at the prospect of O'Hare terrorising Championship defences for fun pulling on his new Whites jersey.

He could well be a signing that sees Farke's men push on and win promotion this time around, instead of slipping up on the big occasion.