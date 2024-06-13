There would have been some shocked faces in West Yorkshire when news filtered through recently that Brenden Aaronson still had a future at Leeds United, after being on loan at Union Berlin for all of last campaign.

The American attacking midfielder will now be welcomed back with open arms by the powers that be at Elland Road, but with some hesitancy amongst the hardened Whites fanbase, considering the former Red Bull Salzburg man really struggled in the Premier League, scoring just once in 36 matches.

Still, there's always the possibility that Aaronson can be a figure like Georginio Rutter or Junior Firpo - who stood out for Daniel Farke's men last season after often being on the receiving end of some criticism in the top-flight - and turn his fortunes around back in England.

Yet, there is always the opposite that can happen too, and Aaronson could really put a nail in his Leeds coffin if he continues to underperform, with the Whites eyeing up another midfielder in his ilk.

Leeds looking at Serie B gem

According to a report from Italian outlet Il Resto Del Carlino earlier this week, Leeds are eyeing up Reggina attacking midfielder Natan Girma this imminent transfer window.

Fellow Championship outfit Watford are also noted to be an interested party, with an offer in the region of £3.5m expected to be enough to land the Serie B gem's services.

The capture of the 22-year-old could represent the same risk that has made the Aaronson deal look like a flop to date, with the attacking midfielder only tasting European football and not the cut and thrust of the EFL before moving, but it could still be a gamble worth exploring, especially when you examine his promising numbers for Reggina.

What Girma could offer Leeds

Whilst Girma was dazzling supporters of the Serie B club with sublime displays this season just gone, his American counterpart struggled in the Bundesliga, with just four goal contributions from 38 games managed for his loan side.

Only starting 14 of those contests too, the signing of Girma could signal the end for Aaronson, even if he is being talked up as having the potential to complete a redemption arc.

Away from the former £25m Whites buys lacklustre stint in the Bundesliga, Girma managed to pick up a higher nine goal contributions for his current Italian employers in all competitions last season, from nine fewer outings no less.

Moreover, when comparing the two on FBRef over the last year per 90 minutes, the Swiss - who has direct similarities to Norwich City star Jonathan Rowe according to the site - stands out even more over the 23-year-old in certain areas.

Girma vs Aaronson - head-to-head FBRef stats Stat - per 90 mins* Girma Aaronson Games played 29 38 Goals scored 6 2 Assists 3 2 Shots attempted* 2.45 1.35 Shot-creating actions* 2.91 3.46 Passes attempted 33.46 32.82 Pass completion % 77% 77% Progressive passes 4.37 3.72 Progressive carries 2.56 2.37 Successful take-ons 1.69 2.24 Stats by FBRef

Girma could well offer Leeds much more than Aaronson if a move is clinched soon, when casting an eye at the table above, with the 22-year-old having the potential to also be a Wilfried Gnonto style signing, who is now a first-team regular, after signing from FC Zurich as a relative unknown entity in 2022.

With a whole host of rumours linking the likes of Crysencio Summerville away from West Yorkshire too, Farke will know the importance of adding in new stars in attack, which could begin with a successful pursuit of Girma soon.

It could well end up being seen as a wild punt, considering this campaign was the midfielder's first real moment in the spotlight for Reggina, but with a lack of confidence in Aaronson still lingering, another new attacking midfielder entering the building is a smart purchase to make.