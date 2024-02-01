Leeds United have unquestionably endured a frustrating transfer window so far, losing out on the likes of Fabio Carvalho and David Brooks to Championship rivals Hull City and Southampton two notable snubs that have lingered in the memory.

The further development that a move for Leeds to sign Burnley winger Manuel Benson is now off the table, with the Whites once in the driver's seat to tempt the explosive Clarets winger to Elland Road before deadline day, will have equally bruised the west Yorkshire side's ego as anxiety levels grow more and more at the lack of transfer business in at Elland Road.

This rejection from the Clarets regarding Benson won't detract Farke's men going back in for this Burnley defender however, with Leeds still keen on adding right-back to their squad before the close of the window later today.

Leeds' continued hunt for a right-back

This is another area of the pitch that hasn't yet been improved by Leeds, regardless of the Whites showing interest in a notable number of right-backs throughout January.

With the mood around Elland Road understandably nervy, the Championship promotion-chasers could well go back in for long-term target Connor Roberts instead of wildly going for someone new so close to the deadline approaching.

Starring in the second tier for both Swansea City and Burnley during his extensive career - with the Welshman's efforts last campaign helping Vincent Kompany's win the title - this could well be a signing that appeases the disgruntled Leeds masses for the time being and makes Benson's snub sting less.

Related Leeds submit late bid to sign their next Luke Ayling Leeds United could well find their next Luke Ayling by signing this tremendous talent.

How Roberts fits into the Leeds team

Leeds' main starting right-back for the large majority of this campaign has been Archie Gray, the 17-year-old shoehorned into a defensive role despite naturally being a midfielder.

Gray has competently stepped up to the mark, but bringing in a natural right-back in Roberts who has taken the Championship by storm previously to replace him is a sensible signing to make.

This buy could see Gray pushed back into a midfield position, with Roberts eager to get going again as an expansive option down the right-hand flank for another new second-tier side.

Over his time in the Championship to date, Roberts has notched up impressive numbers for a full-back - the 28-year-old amassing 15 goals and 20 assists from 173 second-tier games, including four goals and six assists last campaign as Kompany's Burnley romped home to being crowned champions with 101 points in total.

Roberts' prowess in helping out going forward has even seen his finishing ability be compared to that of a centre-forward, football journalist Laurie Whitwell commenting that the Welshman "finishes like a striker" when the defender scored for Wales back in 2021.

With Junior Firpo strutting his stuff again in a Whites shirt on the opposing flank at left-back encouraging for those with connections to Leeds - onto four assists for the season in the Championship from just nine games played - Roberts could give Farke's men even more urgency going forward to help out a terrifying attack comprising already of Crysencio Summerville, Daniel James and more.

Arguably, if a move for Benson did materialise, the Belgian attacker might well have not even got into the team with the class oozing out of the Whites up top. As a result, missing out on him could well be a blessing in disguise.

Instead, Roberts feels readymade to come into the first-team set-up at Leeds and make the right-back position his own on the way to clinching another career promotion up to the top flight.