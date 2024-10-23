Leeds United could have a chance of signing Archie Gray on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, according to a recent report. The Whites have made a strong start to the new Championship season, which is rather impressive given the injury crisis that they have endured.

Leeds United closing in on free-agent signing

The Yorkshire side are without players such as Max Wober, Ilia Gruev, and Ethan Ampadu, as well as other key first-team players. That has resulted in Leeds being very light in the midfield, and even though Daniel Farke wasn’t keen, they have turned to the free-agent market.

There have been a few names linked with a move to Leeds in the last week or so, with Christoph Kramer training at Thorp Arch in a bid to earn a contract. Meanwhile, Cheikhou Kouyate was also heavily linked with a move to Elland Road, but his move fell down at the last minute.

It was originally claimed that the former Nottingham Forest man failed his medical, but it has since been reported that Kouyate’s financial demands were what stopped the deal from progressing. That has resulted in Leeds looking elsewhere, and it looks as though Josuha Guilavogui could soon be joining the Championship side, as Farke confirms the club are closing in on a signing.

This may just be a stop-gap deal, as Leeds and Farke may look to address the midfield area properly in January, and a reunion with a former player could be possible.

Report says Leeds could get a chance to sign Archie Gray and annoy Orta

It isn’t a direct link, but it has been claimed by Sport Witness that Leeds United could have a chance of signing Archie Gray on loan. This comes as the young midfielder has struggled for game time since joining Tottenham Hotspur in the summer and is now being chased by Sevilla.

It is claimed that Sevilla’s Victor Orta, who obviously used to work at Elland Road, is “already asking about” Gray ahead of the January transfer window. The La Liga side is interested in a loan deal and feel it can be done, given Orta’s connection with Gray from Leeds.

However, it is unlikely that Spurs would sanction this loan, as they have previous experience of sending players to Sevilla on loan. But at the bottom of this report, it is suggested that the Whites could be an option for Gray if a loan deal is what Spurs think is needed.

Archie Gray's Leeds stats Apps 52 Goals 0 Assists 2

Gray came through the academy at Leeds, establishing himself in the first team last season, and unfortunately for the Championship side, that was enough for Spurs to come and snap him up.

The midfielder has struggled since joining the Premier League side, as he’s played just four times in the league, failing to start a game, but has started two games in the Europa League and in the EFL Cup. At 18, he will likely be considered a signing for the future, but if his game time doesn’t improve, a loan move in January could be on the cards.