Leeds United could face a losing battle this summer to keep Crysencio Summerville rooted in West Yorkshire, especially if the Whites slip up in their hunt to achieve promotion out of the Championship.

The Dutchman, who won the Championship Player of the Season at the recent EFL awards, has been electric for Daniel Farke's promotion-chasers all campaign long with 18 goals and nine assists tallied up from 43 games in all competitions.

The major downside to this excellent season for Summerville from Leeds' perspective is that it will make a number of clubs from higher-up places want a piece of the 22-year-old, with newly-crowned Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen reportedly keen.

Farke and Co could look long-term with Summerville's successor if the former Feyenoord man does relocate in the summer to pastures new, with this exciting Whites youngster itching for some first-team chances.

Joe Snowdon's statistics at youth level

One name on everybody's lips at the moment in the youth structure at Leeds is 20-year-old midfield sensation Joe Snowdon, who has been starring in the Premier League 2 set-up this season for the U21s.

Capable of playing down both wings, and even filling in as a striker from time to time, Snowdon shone down Summerville's trusted left-hand side last time out when the U21s confidently beat Derby County 3-0.

His first appearance down the opposite flank he usually hugs for Leeds - with five of his starts coming down the right wing - will certainly not be his last based on his showing against the Rams, firing in two goals in the emphatic victory.

The Whites could now be tempted into moulding Snowdon into a natural left winger now, the flexible 20-year-old tipped to have a bright future at Elland Road.

Leeds will know they will have to offer Snowdon a new deal soon however, with his contract up in June, if they are to see the promising talent flourish fully in West Yorkshire and become their next Summerville.

Snowdon could be the next Summerville

It's not a completely wild suggestion that Snowdon, who is yet to taste any first-team action for Leeds as an untested senior player, can - with time - become as impactful as the Dutchman has been.

Farke has shown this season frequently that he is unafraid to give youngsters time to grow and develop, demonstrated in Archie Gray's unbelievable progression from being a wide-eyed and unknown teenager to now being a constant starter under the German this campaign.

Gray has also been an example of a player Farke has become infatuated with owing to his versatility being key, the 19-year-old able to operate at the back and in midfield whenever needed.

This is similarly seen in Snowdon, who has played in three different positions this season for the U21s as an adaptable gem.

Positions Joe Snowdon has played in this season (90 minute games) Position played Games played Goals Assists RM 5 1 0 LM 2 2 0 ST 1 0 0 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Playing in the same set-up as Mateo Joseph this season before the Spanish striker got his big break as a first-team option, the 20-year-old must be wondering when his time to shine will come.

It's not as if Leeds can rely upon Wilfried Gnonto to be the hero they need over the next few years, with talk surrounding his Whites future no doubt cropping up again if promotion isn't secured - despite claims he may sign a new contract if a return to the Premier League does occur.

Equally, the diminutive Italian has hardly set the world alight when he has featured this season, scoring eight times and registering just two assists in all competitions.

Snowdon might well be the only body at Leeds who would be thankful for the Whites staying put in the second tier for another season, able to finally break into the team and succeed with Summerville moving on.