Leeds United momentarily sent shockwaves through the Championship on Friday night, a slender 1-0 away victory at Bristol City catapulting Daniel Farke's men into second spot.

Southampton didn't take kindly to this result however and restored their position in the automatic promotion places on Saturday without much fuss, routinely beating Rotherham United 2-0 on their travels to South Yorkshire.

To keep up the pace with Russell Martin's electric Saints, Farke could be tempted to introduce new recruit Connor Roberts into his starting lineup in the matches to come.

The German boss occupying the Elland Road dug-out will have to be ruthless with his lineup selections in order to get the best possible results from his promotion-chasing side, with Ilia Gruev being one player who could be an unfortunate casualty from the Whites first-team if Farke decides to be more cut-throat.

Illia Gruev's season in numbers

Breaking into the Leeds first team as a result of Ethan Ampadu being pushed back into defence, the ex-Werder Bremen holding midfielder has been solid if a little unspectacular in Championship action to date.

The £5m summer buy was flat in Leeds' narrow win away at Ashton Gate on Friday, winning just four of his nine ground duels in the tight contest versus Liam Manning's Robins.

Ilia Gruev's numbers vs Bristol City Minutes played 90 Touches 73 Accurate passes 61/63 (97%) Shots on goal 0 Duels won 4/9 Dribbled past 2x Stats by Sofascore

Moreover, Gruev was dribbled past twice in the closely-fought encounter which thankfully wasn't detrimental as his side ended up clinching their 18th win of the campaign already come full-time.

Despite Gruev's unerring calmness on the ball this campaign sticking out - coming away with an impressive 93% passing accuracy on average per match - Farke could well just fancy a personnel switch now, especially with the news of Roberts signing on the dotted line last-minute.

Archie Gray could be utilised in a more natural midfield spot as a result of the last-gasp capture of the Clarets full-back. Gruev - who in the eyes of Farke is still a "top player" - may well be sacrificed for this reshuffle to take place.

It's a no-brainer decision to start Roberts as the main right-back too, the Whites finally strengthening their defence with Roberts excelling at Championship level whenever he's been selected in the second tier in the past.

Why Roberts comes into the team

The Welshman won the Championship title just last campaign with Burnley, helping himself to four goals and six assists as a crucial cog in the unbelievable Clarets machine that romped home to a 101 points total.

Roberts' creativity coming out from the back will be a major plus for Leeds in their pursuit of the Championship top two, giving them an obvious edge when foraying forward to set up the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter who are already in scintillating form even without this new body in through the door.

Leeds could also get more out of Gray by rejigging slightly, the 17-year-old has been competent as a makeshift full-back for the majority of this season but the breakout sensation is far more comfortable in the middle of the park.

His numbers at U21 level for the West Yorkshire outfit from midfield is why Farke showed little apprehension in giving him more and more minutes in the senior fold this campaign, amassing two goals and five assists from 26 starts before making the jump up.

In contrast, whilst playing in an unfamiliar full-back spot this season, Gray's inventiveness on the ball has been somewhat stunted with just one assist from 28 appearances in Farke's XI.

Gruev will feel harshly treated if he is removed from the starting lineup, but with Roberts' expertise at second tier level making him a set-in-stone first-teamer and Gray's exciting presence in the Leeds first-team potentially heightened pushed into midfield, it's a change he will quickly have to get used to.