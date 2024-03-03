Leeds United underwent a big summer of changes at the end of the 2022/23 campaign as they were relegated from the Premier League and dropped back down to the Championship.

49ers Enterprises officially completed their full takeover of the club from Andrea Radrizzani, who had been the majority owner since 2017, in July of last year.

They took over during a difficult period as they had to navigate the transition back to second division football, and they appear to have handled it brilliantly.

German head coach Daniel Farke was brought in and currently has Leeds in third place in the Championship, which means that the club are on course to secure promotion back to the top-flight.

The 49ers also had to deal with a host of first-team players moving on as Tyler Adams and Rodrigo were sold on permanent deals, whilst the likes of Jack Harrison, Robin Koch, Max Wober, Rasmus Kristensen, and Marc Roca, among others, were sent out on loan.

Jack Harrison's future at Leeds

It remains to be seen whether or not any of the players sent out on loan at the start of the season have a future at Elland Road beyond the summer.

Football Insider did recently report, though, that Harrison wants to complete a permanent move away from Yorkshire at the end of the season, having settled in well with Everton in the Premier League.

The Toffees swooped in to secure his services on loan without an option to buy last year, which means that Sean Dyche's side do not have an agreement with the Whites to sign him on a permanent basis.

It was stated that the English winger wants to remain in the Premier League for the 2024/25 campaign and beyond, but does not want to be there with Leeds even if Farke's side win promotion from the Championship.

Football Insider, however, added that Everton's pending takeover from 777 Partners could impact how much the Toffees are prepared to pay for Harrison.

No option to buy in the loan deal does mean that Leeds can look elsewhere and offer the former Manchester City prospect out to interested parties, should they bring more money to the table than the Merseyside outfit.

His market value has soared in recent years and 49ers could hit the jackpot by cashing in on him this summer, particularly when you consider how much the club initially paid to sign him.

How much Leeds paid for Jack Harrison

The Whites splashed out a fee of £11m to sign Harrison from Premier League giants Manchester City, who he failed to make a single appearance for, in the summer of 2021.

That move came after the impressive winger had spent three years on loan at Elland Road, two of which came in the Championship under Marcelo Bielsa.

He endured an underwhelming first season with the club in the second tier with a return of four goals and three assists in 37 league appearances.

Harrison followed that up, however, with six goals and eight assists in 46 matches as Leeds won the title with Bielsa to secure promotion to the Premier League.

The talented whiz then hit the ground running in the top-flight with eight goals and eight assists in 36 games throughout the 2020/21 campaign.

20/21 Premier League Jack Harrison Appearances 36 Goals Eight Big chances missed Six Assists Eight Big chances created Ten Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the Leeds star was effective in front of goal with more strikes than 'big chances' missed, and could have been frustrated with his teammates as they did not make the most of the chances that he created.

His form was impressive enough to convince the Whites to splash £11m on him and that has turned out to be a fantastic move by the club, as his value has soared in recent years.

Harrison remained a regular starter for the Yorkshire-based outfit during the 2021/22 and 2022/23 campaigns after his loan was made permanent.

He racked up eight goals, one assist, and three 'big chances' created in 32 starts throughout the first season, which was followed by a return of five goals, seven assists, and nine 'big chances' created in 34 starts last term.

However, his attacking contributions were not enough to keep Leeds afloat in the Premier League as they were relegated last summer, which led to his move to Everton.

Jack Harrison's current market value

At the time of writing (29/02/2024), FootballTransfers have his Expected Transfer Value (xTV) at a whopping €34m, which works out as around £29m.

This means that his value has soared by 164% from the initial £11m that Leeds paid Manchester City to secure his services almost three years ago.

His soaring market value suggests that Leeds could have the opportunity to hit the jackpot by selling him for a hefty profit on that £11m fee this summer, whether that is to Everton or another club.

The aforementioned report from Football Insider stated that Harrison does want to leave the Whites permanently and stay in the Premier League, which suggests that a move at the end of the season could materialise. However, it remains to be seen exactly how much a team will be prepared to pay for him.

He has enjoyed a solid campaign with the Toffees so far and offered a decent threat at the top end of the pitch for Dyche since his move to Merseyside.

The 27-year-old winger, who was hailed as "relentless" earlier this season by journalist Joe Thomas, has racked up three goals and three assists, along with five 'big chances' created, in 19 Premier League starts.

Harrison currently ranks within the top 20% of Premier League midfielders for non-penalty goals (0.17) and the top 21% for assists (0.17) per 90 respectively.

This shows that he has been above average as both a scorer and a creator of goals from a midfield position for the Toffees so far this term.

The 49ers could now hit the jackpot by striking gold with Harrison's current market value in the summer if they can rake in a big fee from Everton, or another club, for the superb speedster, who has proven himself to be a reliable performer in the Premier League.