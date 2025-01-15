Many Leeds United fans will be expecting promotion from the Championship this season after their stellar start to the campaign in recent months.

Daniel Farke has led his side to a tally of 53 points from the opening 26 matches of the 2024/25 season, sitting at the top of the table with 20 games remaining.

After the disappointment of losing in the play-off final last term, the German has done a superb job in picking the players back up and mounting another charge to end their two-year Premier League exile.

However, with the January transfer window now upon us, it’s no surprise to see a whole host of players touted with a winter move to Elland Road to aid the push for promotion.

At the halfway stage of the month, no deals are yet to be completed, but numerous names remain in the pipeline over a move to Yorkshire, including multiple who have previously featured under the Whites boss.

Leeds United’s current transfer targets in January

Winger Louie Barry is one player who is yet to feature under Farke in his professional career but could provide the added ammunition for their end-of-season push.

The winger spent the first half of the season on loan at League One outfit Stockport County, scoring 15 times in just 23 times, before being recalled by parent club Aston Villa.

He’s since been linked with a move to Yorkshire, but competition is fierce, with countless other second-division sides also in the race for the 21-year-old’s signature this month.

Plymouth Argyle star Bali Mumba has been another name thrown into the hat in recent days, which could lead to a potential reunion with Farke after his time under him at Norwich City.

The 23-year-old, who can play at either full-back or in midfield, has been scouted by the club’s hierarchy in recent matches, leading to rumours over a move to the Whites.

However, Farke could land a bigger signing than the Argyle man, should he decide to push for another reunion with a player who played his best football under the German.

The Leeds target who'd be a bigger signing than Mumba

Injuries have been unkind to Farke in recent months, losing captain Ethan Ampadu for a large chunk of the campaign after his knee injury during the opening weeks of 2024/25.

However, he’s since returned and featured in a variety of roles, such as centre-back alongside his favoured position just in front of the back four - alongside the dependable Ao Tanaka.

There’s no denying that the Welshman is a more useful asset higher up, opening the door to a potential defensive reinforcement before the closure of the window.

Such a shift could allow for Andrew Omobamidele to link back up with the German at Elland Road after previously featuring under his guidance at Carrow Road.

The Irishman, who’s free to leave Nottingham Forest on loan this month after joining for £11m last year, has been of interest to the Leeds boss in recent weeks - unsurprisingly given his previous time under the manager.

The 22-year-old secured promotion from the Championship with Farke in 2020/21, potentially looking to achieve a similar feat should he make the switch up north over the coming weeks.

Andrew Omobamidele's stats for Forest in the PL (2023/24) Statistics (per 90) Tally Games played 11 Minutes played 782 Pass accuracy 88% Interceptions made 1.5 Recoveries made 2.4 Duels won 2.3 Duels success rate 52% Aerials won 44% Stats via FotMob

He’s only played 90 minutes of football under Nuno Espírito Santo this campaign, but did produce some key stats under the Portuguese boss last term which would make him a perfect fit for the backline of Farke.

Omobamidele, who's been dubbed "unbelievable" by Gavin Bazunu, completed 88% of his passes, whilst winning 2.3 duels per 90 - making him the perfect ball-playing centre-back in the current philosophy in place at Elland Road.

The Irish international would be a phenomenal addition to the side, having bags of experience in English football despite his tender age - providing more depth in their quest for promotion.

Given his previous success from the Championship, he could be a stellar pickup, arguably making the difference in Leeds ending their exile from England’s top flight.