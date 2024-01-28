For all the positive strides that Leeds United have made under Daniel Farke this season, it appears likely that the Yorkshire side will have to endure the lottery of the playoffs if they are to secure promotion at the first time of asking, with competition fierce for the places above.

An automatic route back into the Premier League is not out of the question, however, even amid the imperious form of fellow relegated side, Southampton, with a strong start to 2024 having seen the Whites close the gap on high-flyers, Ipswich Town.

To maintain this recent momentum, the Elland Road outfit are likely to require further reinforcements this month in order to strengthen Farke's hand, with one sparkling top-flight talent believed to be on the German's radar.

Leeds want to sign young Premier League sensation

According to a report from Football Insider earlier this week, Leeds are believed to have 'registered their interest' in Liverpool playmaker, Mateusz Musialowski, with the club having been 'making checks' regarding the 20-year-old's availability.

The report revealed that as many as seven clubs had expressed an interest in signing the Polish talent this month, with the Championship side seemingly 'firmly in the race' for a player who is out of contract at the end of the season.

While the Anfield academy ace is yet to secure a first-team appearance under Jurgen Klopp, a move to Elland Road could be the perfect opportunity for this dazzling diamond to showcase his quality at senior level.

Mateusz Musialowski's style of play

Leeds do, of course, already boast their own sparkling youngster in the form of Archie Gray, with the 17-year-old - who has made 30 appearances in all competitions this season - only recently signing a new 'long-term' deal with the club.

The versatile wonderkid - who can feature at right-back or in central midfield - had been the subject of interest from Liverpool, ironically, in recent times, with a fee of £40m having been even been mooted, with that a marker of just what a talent the Englishman truly is.

In Musialowski, however, Farke could potentially acquire a figure who can go on to even greater heights than Gray, with the Poland U21 international having earned rave reviews amid his performances at youth level to date.

Described as a "Little Messi" by compatriot Jerzy Dudek, as well as being likened to former Chelsea and Belgium hero, Eden Hazard, the 5 foot 9 playmaker has certainly caught the eye in recent years, notably registering eight goals and assists in just 11 games for Liverpool's U21 side this term.

Lauded for his "ridiculous quality" by journalist Lewis Bower last year, the in-demand gem also came to wider attention following a breathtaking solo goal for the Reds back in 2021, even edging out his more senior colleague's to claim the club's Goal of the Month award.

The manner in which the then-teenager weaved his way past a sea of bodies before rifling home a fierce effort on goal made it evident as to why those comparisons with both Messi and Hazard have come about, with Farke no doubt relishing the prospect of having a potential world-beater on his hands.

Managing to make that step up from playing with an academy to thriving at first-team level - as Gray has done effortlessly - is no small feat, yet all the evidence points to Musialowski being able to flourish if afforded a prominent role at Leeds, should a deal be wrapped up this month.