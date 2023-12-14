The January transfer window is just around the corner and Leeds United may dip into the market to bolster their playing squad next month.

Daniel Farke is reportedly looking to add to his forward options as the Whites continue to battle for an instant return to the Premier League by winning promotion out of the Championship.

It was recently reported that the Whites and Italian side Salernitana are both interested in a possible swoop to sign Haugesund forward Sory Ibrahim Diarra.

The Yorkshire-based outfit could land an upgrade on Patrick Bamford and an exciting partner for Georgino Rutter if they are able to win the race for his signature ahead of the second half of the 2023/24 campaign.

Bamford's season in numbers

So far this season, the former England international has made 12 appearances as a substitute and is yet to contribute with a goal or an assist.

He has racked up 1.53 xG (Expected Goals) but has failed to find the back of the net on any occasion. The 30-year-old has not provided any threat at the top end of the pitch.

This has come off the back of his return of four goals from 8.61 xG across 28 Premier League appearances for Leeds during the 2022/23 campaign.

These statistics show that the English attacker has significantly underperformed in front of goal since the start of last season, which is why Farke may look to replace him in January.

The statistics that show why Leeds should sign Diarra

The 23-year-old ace, Diarra, could come in as an upgrade on Bamford if he is able to translate his form over the last few years over to English football.

Throughout 2023, the 6 foot 1 marksman has produced eight goals and three 'big chances' created for his team in 25 Eliteserien appearances. He has also managed one goal and two assists in three cup matches for the Norwegian side this year.

Diarra arrived in Norway from Romanian side Petrolul, where the talented youngster racked up 16 goals and five assists in 29 matches. This included 15 goals and five assists in 22 outings during the 2021/22 campaign.

These statistics show that the Haugesund marksman has been in fine form in front of goal in recent seasons, whereas Bamford has consistently underperformed in the final third for the Whites.

Diarra could thrive alongside Rutter at the top end of the pitch at Elland Road as the French whiz is a sublime creator who could provide the forward with the chances he needs to score.

The 21-year-old magician has created a staggering 16 'big chances' and assisted eight goals in 19 Championship starts for Leeds so far this season.

He ranks within the top 1% of forwards in the division for assists (0.44), Expected Assisted Goals (0.41), and shot-creating actions (4.30) per 90 this season.

These statistics show that the ex-Hoffenheim gem is one of the best, if not the best, creative talents in the Championship due to his ability to consistently unlock opposition defenders with his incisive play.

Therefore, Rutter could be the perfect player to help Diarra hit the ground running as he has the quality to put chances on a plate for the Mali-born finisher to carry his impressive goalscoring form over to England to become Farke's much-needed Bamford upgrade.