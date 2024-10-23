Leeds United centre-forward Mateo Joseph has found himself on the bench in the last three Championship matches, as Joel Piroe has started ahead of him.

Despite this recent stint on the bench, the Spain U21 international has emerged as a genuine first-team option for Daniel Farke in the 2024/25 campaign.

The 21-year-old academy graduate has produced two goals and three assists in eight Championship starts for Leeds this term, which shows that he has made a positive impact in the final third.

At the age of 21, Joseph is a promising talent who still has plenty of time left ahead of him to develop and improve over the years to come at Elland Road.

Leeds, however, could find an even bigger prospect than the former U21s star by swooping to sign a player who has been linked with a move to the club.

Leeds United linked to Danish prodigy

Leeds have just announced the signing of Josuha Guilavogui on a free transfer, penning a deal until the end of the 2024/25 season following injuries to both Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev.

However, that's not the only business they could be looking to conduct over the forthcoming months.

Indeed, it was recently claimed by the Daily Mail, that Elland Road is one of the potential destinations for RB Salzburg attacker Adam Daghim.

The 19-year-old starlet, who can play out wide on either flank or through the middle as a centre-forward, has been linked with the Whites, Leicester City, and Brentford.

All three clubs were named as potential moves for the Danish youngster ahead of the upcoming transfer window, whilst it was also pointed out that Leeds have links to Red Bull through their new sponsorship deal, which could give them an advantage over the two Premier League sides.

It was not revealed, however, how much RB Salzburg would demand for the young attacker, or if the West Yorkshire outfit are willing to make a move for him in January.

Farke could, though, land an even bigger prospect than Joseph by pushing for the club to secure a deal for the teenage dynamo at the start of next year.

Why Adam Daghim is a bigger prospect than Mateo Joseph

Firstly, it is worth mentioning that Daghim only turned 19 in September, whilst the Spaniard turned 21 this week, and this means that he has two more years of development to go through before he is where Joseph is.

Despite that, the Dane has already scored eight goals at senior level - three more than the Leeds youngster has managed (five) in his first-team career at Elland Road.

Daghim spent the second half of last season on loan with FC Liefering in the second division of Austrian football and caught the eye, with a return of six goals and six assists in 22 league games.

The teenager was described as a "huge talent" by scout Jacek Kulig, who - as you can see in the post below - once claimed that he has 9/10 potential in a multitude of roles.

Daghim returned from his loan in the summer and has emerged as a first-team player for Salzburg, scoring two goals in all competitions for the Bundesliga side.

Playing regularly as a right-winger, the Danish gem has created two 'big chances' in seven starts in the Bundesliga and has made two appearances in the Champions League.

His form at such a young age, whilst Joseph has scored five goals in 43 games for Leeds, suggests that the Salzburg whiz is an even bigger prospect than the Whites ace, as he has contributed with more in the final third and played at a higher level - in the Champions League - whilst being two years younger.