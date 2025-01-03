Leeds United extended their place at the top of the Championship table after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road on New Year's Day.

It was a frustrating afternoon for the Whites because they took the lead in the 88th minute, through Pascal Struijk's penalty, before Danny Batth equalised just 90 seconds later.

Thankfully, for Daniel Farke and his side, Sheffield United were then beaten by Sunderland and Burnley were held to a 0-0 draw by Stoke, which meant that Leeds moved to three points clear at the top.

The West Yorkshire outfit are chasing automatic promotion to the Premier League, after they lost in the play-offs last term, and will be hoping to bounce back with a victory over Hull City this weekend, having dropped points on Wednesday.

Farke could look to use the January transfer window, which officially opened for business on Wednesday, to bolster his squad over the next few weeks, to ensure that he has the best possible chance of leading the team to the top-flight.

One Leeds player who has provided moments of quality, but also inconsistent performances at times, has been Wales international Daniel James.

Dan James' performances this season

The former Manchester United attacker ended the 2023/24 campaign with a return of 13 goals and seven assists in 40 appearances for the Whites, as they went on to lose in the play-off final.

James did have a moment to equalise in the final against Southampton at Wembley last May, crashing a shot off the crossbar and could have kept the dream alive if he had kept his effort down.

The Welsh winger has tried to provide more moments of quality in the Championship so far this season, in an attempt to help Leeds to earn promotion to the Premier League, and has offered plenty.

To date, the 27-year-old whiz has scored five goals and provided three assists in 19 appearances in the second tier, starting 14 of those matches, and this shows that he has been a threat as both a scorer and a creator of goals.

However, there have been inconsistencies in his performances and James' last two displays for Leeds suggest why the club may be in the market to add another forward to the group.

Dan James Vs Derby Vs Blackburn Minutes 19 90 Goals + assists 0 0 Pass accuracy 40% 79% Big chances missed 1 0 Big chances created 0 0 Possession lost 3x 25x Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the ex-Swansea dynamo failed to contribute with a goal, assist, or 'big chance' created in 109 minutes of action, losing the ball a staggering 28 times across those two outings.

With every game being crucial for the Whites in their battle with Burnley and Sheffield United to land automatic promotion, Farke may want more consistency from his attackers in the second half of the season.

That is why the German head coach could look to use the transfer market to create more competition for places, and there is one Leeds transfer target who could come in as an even bigger talent than James.

Leeds United's interest in Championship star

Last month, journalist Alan Nixon, on his Patreon page, as relayed by Leeds Live, reported that Leeds are interested in a deal to sign Burnley winger Mike Tresor.

It was claimed that the Clarets outcast, who has not played a single minute of Championship action so far this season, has emerged as a target for the Whites, as they look to add more firepower to their squad before the end of the January transfer window.

The reporter revealed that it will be a difficult deal for Leeds to get over the line before the deadline because Burnley could be wary about selling to one of their promotion rival, despite not deeming the player to be a regular in their own promotion-chasing side.

Nixon stated that Clarets chairman Alan Pace would like Tresor to play for the team before they make a decision on whether or not to part ways with him this month, but it remains to be seen whether or not Scott Parker, who has opted not to select him thus far, is prepared to use him.

Why Leeds should sign Mike Tresor

Leeds must, now, try to take advantage of this situation by swooping to sign the Belgian whiz before the end of the window, because he could arrive at Elland Road as an even bigger talent than James.

He has not had the best time in England so far, with no appearances this season and only three starts in the Premier League last term, and has not had the opportunity to showcase the best of his abilities, due to his lack of game time.

Farke could offer the 25-year-old star, who former coach Michael Ribeiro claimed has "exceptional" technique, a chance to play regular minutes in England for the first time, in the hope that he can recapture his form for Genk.

Prior to his move to Turf Moor to play for Burnley, Tresor caught the eye with his sensational displays as an attacking midfielder or winger in the Pro League in Belgium.

Stats Mike Tresor (22/23 Pro League) Dan James (24/25 Championship) Appearances 39 19 Goals 8 5 Big chances missed 3 3 Big chances created 22 9 Assists 24 3 Key passes per game 2.8 1.5 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the creative maestro's performances in the Belgian top-flight in his last season of regular football were extraordinary, with a staggering 24 assists - the most in a single campaign at that level in history.

These statistics suggest that there is the potential there for Tresor to be an even bigger talent than James for Leeds, given his threat in the final third, with a similar goal return but far more creativity at the top end of the pitch to win matches and consistently deliver quality in the second half of the season.

However, it is down to the club to get a deal done for the Belgian dynamo and then up to Farke to get the best out of him, in a way that Burnley have been unable to.