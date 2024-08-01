Leeds United still have around a month left to go in the summer transfer window to make further additions to their first-team options across the park.

Daniel Farke has already added three new signings to the group, with Joe Rodon, Alex Cairns, Jayden Bogle, and Joe Rothwell coming through the door.

The Whites failed to secure promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, and are now set to embark on another attempt to fight their way out of the Championship.

They could improve their chances of finishing in the top two by signing a player who has already proven himself to be a fantastic player at that level.

Leeds interest in Championship star

According to HITC, Leeds would love to sign Norwich City attacking midfielder Gabriel Sara to bolster Farke's options in the middle of the park.

The report claims that the Whites are big fans of the former Sao Paulo ace, whose left foot was dubbed "magical" by analyst Ben Mattinson, and would be interested in bringing him to Elland Road this summer.

It adds, however, that their Championship rivals are set to demand a fee of at least £20m for their £19k-per-week star, who they bought for £6m in the summer of 2022.

HITC claims that the West Yorkshire side may not have the funds available to sanction a deal for the Brazilian unless they cash in on one or two of their own stars, namely Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto.

Gabriel Sara would be a dream for Ethan Ampadu

Farke could land a dream signing for Ethan Ampadu by landing Sara this summer, as the Norwich whiz could brilliantly complement him in midfield.

Whilst the Wales international is a defensive enforcer who does not provide much in the way of quality at the top end of the pitch, the left-footed sensation has the ability to make a consistent impact in the final third.

In the 2023/24 Championship campaign, no central midfielder for Leeds managed more than one goal or more than three assists, which suggests that the team lacked a goal threat from that position.

23/24 Championship Gabriel Sara 23/24 Championship Ethan Ampadu Appearances 46 Appearances 46 Goals 13 Goals 0 Assists 12 Assists 1 Big chances created 16 Tackles + interceptions per game 2.9 Key passes per game 2.6 Ball recoveries per game 6.9 Dribbles completed per game 0.9 Ground duel success rate 57% Duel success rate 54% Aerial duel success rate 63% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Sara racked up a staggering 25 direct goal contributions in 46 matches from a central midfield role for Norwich.

Meanwhile, Ampadu is a dominant defensive presence at the base of the midfield, whilst also being able to operate at centre-back, who who can win the majority of his physical duels and win possession back through tackles, interceptions, and recoveries.

Sara could, therefore, be a dream signing for the Welsh brute as he has the attacking quality to burst forward from midfield to make things happen in attack, whilst the ex-Chelsea man can sit back and sweep up out of possession.