Leeds United fans would have been understandably relieved after Friday night's clash away at Sheffield Wednesday, picking up their first three league points of the season at the expense of Danny Rohl's Owls.

The 2-0 win would be secured via goals from Brenden Aaronson and Daniel James, as the Whites largely dominated proceedings at Hillsborough, with more possession and shots in their favour compared to the hosts.

Still, Daniel Farke and Co will be desperately trying to get more deals in through the door between now and the end of the transfer window getting closer, with this midfield gem still firmly on the Championship club's radar.

Leeds still chasing deal for Koln star

As per a recent report from German outlet BILD, Koln midfield star Dejan Ljubicic is still pushing for a late move to England, with the Austrian target keen on leaving Koln behind for pastures new at Elland Road before the deadline on Friday.

Further backed up by a report in the Sunday Mail - as relayed by MOT Leeds News - which states that snapping up Ljubicic's services is a main priority now, after Manor Solomon completes a medical to join on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, everything seems to be going full steam ahead on the transfer front in West Yorkshire.

Whilst the signings of Solomon and Ramazani in through the door will undoubtedly help Leeds in their depleted forward positions, picking up Ljubicic would also benefit the Whites in their holding midfield positions, away from over-relying on the likes of Ilia Gruev, whom he could be an upgrade on.

The Bulgarian arguably struggled against Wednesday - with a lack of attacking presence coming from the 24-year-old throughout - whilst Ljubicic would offer Farke's men a more attack-minded option from deep, to complement the battling nature of Ethan Ampadu who will do the dirty work instead.

What Ljubicic would offer Leeds

The wantaway Koln number seven would show off his obvious strengths when it comes to his attacking game versus Eintracht Braunschweig last time out in Bundesliga 2 action, with Ljubicic firing in two goals from the middle of the park.

The final scoreline would read 5-0 in Koln's favour, with the likelihood now that the £23k-per-week ace - as per Salary Sport - could swap Germany for West Yorkshire, to play for another fallen giant swamped in the second tier.

Ljubicic's numbers vs Braunschweig Stat Ljubicic Minutes played 77 Goals scored 2 Assists 0 Shots on goal 7 Touches 54 Accurate passes 29/37 (78%) Key passes 3 Duels won 3/6 Stats by Sofascore

Unlike Gruev, who failed to register a single shot on James Beadle's goal during Leeds' Friday night win, Ljubicic was a constant livewire for Koln going forward versus Braunschweig, with seven shots registered in the 5-0 demolition job just from the Austrian alone.

Also showing his willingness to play dirty in that exciting Bundesliga 2. contest, with three duels won, the current Koln number seven could end up displacing Gruev, who was also purchased from Germany once upon a time after lining up for Werder Bremen.

Of course, the former Bremen man has performed for the Whites in the past - with a sublime free-kick soaring in last campaign from the 24-year-old helping Leeds to a dominant 4-0 play-off semi-final win over Norwich - but there will be a concern in the air that Farke's men are not sweeping opponents aside with ease, having amassed 13 total efforts on the Wednesday goal.

With Joe Rothwell waiting in the wings too who can give Leeds more going forward from the middle of the park, alongside Ramazani and Solomon exciting the Elland Road fanbase with what they can add up top, Ljubicic joining feels like the next logical step Farke and Co will make in this frantic window.

He could well go on to become a better talent than Gruev in the first-team mix for the Championship side, as Leeds go about strengthening in areas that need more depth before deadline day.