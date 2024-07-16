The summer transfer window officially opened for business last month and Leeds United have made three additions to Daniel Farke's squad so far.

Joe Rodon was the first arrival ahead of the 2024/25 campaign after his permanent move from Tottenham Hotspur, having spent the 2023/24 campaign on loan at Elland Road.

Goalkeeper Alex Cairns then joined to provide an experienced back-up option between the sticks, shortly before Joe Rothwell was signed on loan from Premier League side Bournemouth.

The Whites do not look to be done there, though, as they are reportedly interested in signing a right-back from one of their Championship rivals.

Leeds United's interest in £7m star

According to the printed edition of The Sun (page 59, 14/07), as relayed by LeedsUnitedNews, the West Yorkshire outfit are keen on a deal for Sheffield United defender Jayden Bogle.

The report claimed that Farke's side want to bring the former England U21 international to Elland Road to bolster their full-back options, which comes after Archie Gray completed a transfer to Spurs and Connor Roberts returned to Burnley at the end of his loan spell.

However, The Sun added that the Blades, who were relegated from the Premier League earlier this year, want a staggering £7m for the player, despite him being in the final 12 months of his contract.

It revealed that Leeds disagree with that valuation and are not prepared to meet their demands as it stands, which means that the two clubs will have to reach a compromise to make a move happen.

If the Whites can negotiate a better deal for the right-back, who has been described as "outstanding" by manager Chris Wilder, before the end of the window then Farke could land a dream partner for Dan James down the flank.

Why Jayden Bogle would be a dream for Dan James

The £20k-per-week star could be an excellent addition to play behind the Welsh speedster as he has the defensive qualities to be a solid operator, allowing the winger to bomb on as much as possible.

Over the last 365 days, Bogle ranks within the top 11% of full-backs in the Men's Top 5 Leagues and European competition for aerials won per 90 (1.61) and clearances per 90 (3.13). He also ranks within the top 39% or higher for tackles (2.13), interceptions (1.03), and blocks (1.36) per 90.

These statistics suggest that he is a very active defender who constantly looks to step in to cut out opposition attacks, which could lead to more counter-attacks for James to then show off his pace on the break.

Jayden Bogle (Derby County) Championship 2018/19 2019/20 Appearances 40 37 Goals 2 1 Assists 8 5 Big chances created 4 4 Dribbles completed per game 1.3 1.7 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Bogle previously caught the eye with his offensive contributions for Derby County before his move to Sheffield United.

Farke could also look to bring that back to his game, after just one assist in the last two seasons for the Blades, to make him an overlapping threat, which would attract attention from defenders and possibly free up more space for James.

The Wales international, who produced 13 goals and seven assists in 40 Championship games last season, could then thrive at the top end of the pitch with the secure, and possibly exciting, presence of Bogle behind him on the flank.