Leeds United have had to think outside the box this season on a number of occasions when it comes to the defenders selected to start for the West Yorkshire giants, with teenage sensation Archie Gray - who usually operates as a midfielder - even being deployed as a full-back this campaign.

Likewise, the Whites have surprisingly given Sam Byram free rein to make the left-back spot his own despite only rejoining the club this summer and other options being available to start ahead of the injury-prone 30-year-old.

Junior Firpo's minutes have been significantly cut as a direct consequence, the £12.8m mega buy in the summer of 2021 by Marcelo Bielsa and Co reduced to appearances from off the bench this season with only one start in the Championship this campaign handed to the 27-year-old.

He will be actively looking to pack his bags and leave Elland Road if recent transfer rumours are also correct coming out of Leeds, Daniel Farke's side pursuing a move for KAA Gent full-back Archie Brown with Premier League suitors also reportedly curious about signing the defender.

Leeds United transfer latest - full-back hunt

Daily Mail football journalist Adrian Kajumba reported on the possibility of Leeds swooping in for the Gent man this week, but the second-tier club face fierce competition to land his signature.

Indeed, Everton and Burnley are also keen to sign the former Derby County youth product, the Whites hoping that Brown chooses the Championship side over the bright lights of the Premier League owing to Leeds offering more game-time being a decisive pull factor.

Any potential deal will be stopped in its tracks in January however, Brown has already played for two clubs this season so he cannot add a third in quick succession in accordance with FIFA regulations.

Still, Firpo will see this noise around Brown potentially joining at some point as grounds to leave Elland Road - TEAMTalk reporting that the ex Barcelona man has held talks with Real Betis over a possible transfer reunion in the works.

Leeds would be more than happy to wave goodbye to the underperforming full-back, waiting it out to land Brown who would be a significant upgrade on their current number three.

The stats that show why Brown would be a good signing for Leeds

Looking at Brown's FBRef profile, the current Gent man would be perfect for the style of football Farke demands his players stick to.

Brown is very much a forward-thinking presence, averaging 4.42 progressive carries per 90 minutes over the last year according to FBRef alongside receiving a remarkable 7.39 progressive passes.

In stark contrast, Firpo - who was labelled as an "absolute disaster" by 90min's Scott Saunders - comes in at a pitiful 2.15 progressive passes received with only 1.44 carries attempted as well.

Moreover, Brown has more pedigree at this moment in time compared to the fading Leeds defender - even despite Firpo donning a Barcelona strip early into his career.

The 21-year-old has played in the Europa Conference League for Gent this campaign, winning all but one of his duels in an October clash versus Maccabi Tel Aviv in the competition as per Sofascore.

It's even seen Brown be referred to as a "standout" performer for Gent according to Kajumba, the huge 6 foot 3 left-back a regular first-teamer for the Belgian outfit before a recent injury was picked up.

Brown's game could even be compared to that of former Leeds reject turned Ipswich Town hero Leif Davis, with both full-backs eager to rampage forward as much as they are content to complete their standard defensive duties.

Leeds will have to play the long game to land the promising 21-year-old, but if Farke's men can win promotion with an attractive brand of football at the heart of it, Elland Road could be even more of an attractive next destination for the ex-Rams youngster turned standout Gent star.